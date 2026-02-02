It comes after singers Joni Mitchell and Kehlani, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon were among artists wearing "Ice out" and "Be Good" pins at the annual ceremony

Bad Bunny accepts the award for album of the year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has called for "ICE out" as he scooped the Grammy Award for best Spanish-speaking album.

The 31-year-old, who won the award for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, used his winner's speech to call for love. ICE officers have been sent to US cities as part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation initiative, most notably in Minnesota and Minneapolis, where about 2,000 federal agents have been deployed. Officers have come under strong criticism over their aggressive approach. Most recently, ICE agents fatally shot two people on the streets of Minneapolis: Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24. Receiving applause as he made his speech, the singer, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, said: "Before I say thanks to god, I'm going to say ICE out. "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans...

The moment Bad Bunny won best album. Picture: Getty

"I would say to the people, I know it's tough to know not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes... the hate get more powerful with more hate, the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. "So please, we need to be different, if we fight, we have to do it with love, we don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it, with love, don't forget that please. Thank you, thank you god." Eilish follows British pop singer Olivia Dean, who called for immigrants to be celebrated after she won the best new artist gong Their comments come as artists protested against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers being deployed in US cities at Sunday's awards ceremony. Becoming emotional after scooping the award, Dean said: "Thank you, I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you so much, I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team. "Emily, my best friend, my manager, we've been doing this for 10 years, so this is for you too, and my family. "I guess I want to say, I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn't be here (if it were not for immigration). "Yeah, I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated, so yeah, we're nothing without each other. Thank you so much, I love you, thank you so much."

Olivia Dean poses in the press room with the award for best new artist. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Ellish at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

It comes after singers Joni Mitchell and Kehlani, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon were among artists wearing "ICE out" and "Be Good" pins at the annual ceremony, held at the Crypto.com. Vernon, 44, whose group Bon Iver is nominated for best alternative music album, said he wore a whistle as a tribute to the legal observers documenting the actions of federal agents in the streets. "I think there's a reason that music exists and it's to heal and to bring people together," he told The Associated Press. "But the real work are those observers on the on the ground in Minneapolis. We just want to shout them out." Kehlani, 30, cursed ICE in her acceptance speech as she won her first Grammy for best R&B performance for Folded.

Kehlani accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Folded". Picture: Alamy

She said: "I hope everybody's inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on. F*** ICE." Amy Allen, Rhiannon Giddens and Margo Price were also among the artists wearing the political pins. US pop star Billie Eilish has said "no one is illegal on stolen land" as she won song of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her track Wildflower. The 24-year-old, whose winning track features on her album Hit Me Hard And Soft, urged people to keep protesting in her winning speech at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she was joined by her brother Finneas, with both wearing "ICE out" badges. She said: "Thank you so much, I can't believe this, everyone else in this category are so amazing, I love you so much. I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room, and as grateful as I feel, I honestly don't feel like I need to say anything.

Andrew Watt, from left, Lady Gaga, and Michael Polansky speak in the audience. Picture: Alamy

"But that no one is illegal on stolen land... it's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."