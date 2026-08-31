The body of a 46-year-old man was found near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River on Sunday evening, the park service said

The National Park shared images of the destruction. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

One person has died and 15 remain missing after flash flooding swept through the iconic Grand Canyon.

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The National Park Service has said the flood swept through Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in Arizona on Saturday afternoon. The deluge wiped out footbridges and hurled boulders downstream. The body of a 46-year-old man was found near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, the park service added. Sixty-two people were airlifted out of the area.

Images show the extent of the flash flooding. Picture: Facebook

The group of friends had just dropped their bags at a cabin in Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. They then went for a walk. As soon as the rain began, Baggs and her group walked to higher ground. They watched as floodwater swept into the Canyon. The three of them sat at a picnic bench - until rangers yelled at them to run to higher ground. They waited there until they were evacuated at 9:30pm local time. "It was a really uniquely coordinated effort," she said. "That's what made us feel safe about all of it in an unsafe situation." The park service said it was looking for information on more than 20 people who are missing or unaccounted for - but they have since revised the number to approximately 15.

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows remnants of stone bridge pylons along Bright Angel Creek in the Grand Canyon following a flash flood that destroyed the footbridge. Picture: Alamy