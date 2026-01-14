Final declarations for the Randox Grand National will be made 72 hours before the race, starting with this year's renewal.

The Derby at Epsom is the only other race in the UK calendar subject to 72-hour declarations.

Since the advent of 48-hour declarations in 2006, the field for the race has been known on the Thursday morning before the race but the final line-up will now known on the Wednesday, before the three-day meeting begins.

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We're really pleased to be able to make the Randox Grand National a 72-hour declaration race from 2026, providing greater clarity for not only participants and racing stakeholders but also fans.

"The Jockey Club successfully introduced 72-hour declarations for the Betfred Derby at Epsom last year and, while the Grand National is now the only UK jumps race to implement this, it also brings us in line with other global races such as the Melbourne Cup and Kentucky Derby.

"We're extremely grateful to the British Horseracing Authority for their support in helping us make this change."

As the move increases the likelihood of non-runners, the number of reserve runners increases from four to six. Reserves will be able to be brought into the race up until 1pm the day before it is run.

The Grand National will retain its 4pm start slot in 2026, but the first race on the card will be run at 12.45pm as opposed to 1.20pm last year.

Varma said: "Our annual review following the 2023 Grand National resulted in the start time for the race moving forward to 4pm in order to reduce the time between any irrigation taking place and the race being run, and also to shorten the build-up to the race for participants.

"While this move has been well-received for the Grand National itself, feedback we have received pointed to it not being ideal having a race of the stature of the Grade One Maghull Novices' Chase following immediately afterwards.

"We have therefore decided to make a small change to the running order, with the first race now taking place at 12.45pm rather than 1.20pm, with both Grade One races on the day being staged prior to the Grand National.

"As has been the case in previous years, moving forward the only race following the Grand National will be the Grade Two Bumper, which starts at 5pm."