Racegoers hoping for sunshine and good luck ahead of Grand National
Racegoers are hoping for sunshine and good luck ahead of this year’s Grand National.
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Crowds arrived at Aintree racecourse in Merseyside on Saturday before the world-famous steeplechase, due to take place at 4pm.
John Hallihan, 69, from Cork in Ireland, wore a green suit with lucky shamrocks for the occasion, which he has been attending for 20 years.
He said: “It’s very special. It’s famous all over the world.
“The fences aren’t as daunting as they were, which is good for the animals and for everybody.
Read More: Aintree Grand National 2026: All the horses, start time and sweepstake kit
“Everyone is in good form, everyone is friendly, the sun is shining.”
The second day of the festival, the annual Ladies Day on Friday, had the biggest crowds since 2012, when more than 53,000 people attended.
But animal rights organisations called for the event to be boycotted as the winner of the second race on Friday, Gold Dancer, died after crossing the finish line.
The race is broadcast to a potential audience of 600 million around the world.
Wesley Jones, 44, from Crosby, Merseyside, who was with his wife Becky, 39, said: “It brings a lot of people from all over the world in to see this and we live here.
“We get this on our doorstep so we’ve got to count ourselves lucky.”
Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as they arrived but mixed weather is expected for the afternoon.
Oliver Henney, 22, had travelled with more than 20 friends from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on Saturday.
He said: “It’s the best party in the world. Hopefully the sun stays out and we’ll have a good day.”
For many, the day was not all about the horses.
Fashion designer Melissa-Kate Newitt, 27, from Birkenhead, Wirral, said: “I think it’s probably the best event in the country for fashion.
“Everyone comes to see what the girls are wearing. It is peak British fashion, I’d say.”
She was planning to put her money on Monty’s Star in memory of her late cat. She said: “I usually bet on one with a pink jacket but this year we’re going with the name.”
She had come prepared for the weather.
“If I get drunk and I’m cold I’m going to be miserable and I’m not going to want to do anything so I’ve brought my coat for safety,” she said.
Those watching the race will include youngsters at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, as the race will be shown in the MediCinema on site for the first time.
The screen has been set up for patient Oliver Christie, five, who underwent his fifth open heart surgery last month and is the race’s honorary 35th runner.