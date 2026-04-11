Racegoers on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Racegoers are hoping for sunshine and good luck ahead of this year’s Grand National.

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Crowds arrived at Aintree racecourse in Merseyside on Saturday before the world-famous steeplechase, due to take place at 4pm. John Hallihan, 69, from Cork in Ireland, wore a green suit with lucky shamrocks for the occasion, which he has been attending for 20 years. He said: “It’s very special. It’s famous all over the world. “The fences aren’t as daunting as they were, which is good for the animals and for everybody. Read More: Aintree Grand National 2026: All the horses, start time and sweepstake kit

Racegoers on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

“Everyone is in good form, everyone is friendly, the sun is shining.” The second day of the festival, the annual Ladies Day on Friday, had the biggest crowds since 2012, when more than 53,000 people attended. But animal rights organisations called for the event to be boycotted as the winner of the second race on Friday, Gold Dancer, died after crossing the finish line. The race is broadcast to a potential audience of 600 million around the world. Wesley Jones, 44, from Crosby, Merseyside, who was with his wife Becky, 39, said: “It brings a lot of people from all over the world in to see this and we live here.

A racegoer poses for a photo after arriving for the Grand National horse race. Picture: Alamy

“We get this on our doorstep so we’ve got to count ourselves lucky.” Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as they arrived but mixed weather is expected for the afternoon. Oliver Henney, 22, had travelled with more than 20 friends from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on Saturday. He said: “It’s the best party in the world. Hopefully the sun stays out and we’ll have a good day.” For many, the day was not all about the horses.

(left to right) Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall and Mike Tindall in the grandstand watching the race yesterday. Picture: Alamy