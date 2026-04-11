I Am Maximus, who won in 2024, became the eighth horse to win the race twice. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

I Am Maximus has won the Grand National at Aintree for a second time.

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The 2024 champion, ridden by jockey Paul Townend and trained by Willie Mullins, came in ahead of Iroko and third placed Jordans in a dramatic finish. Johnnywho finished fourth, with 66-to-1 shot High Class Hero in fifth. It is Mullins' third straight victory in the race. I Am Maximus becomes the eighth horse to win the race twice. Crowds of racegoers cheered on at Aintree as the winner crossed the finish line. Punters were dressed in their finest for a day out at the races in Aintree, Merseyside, although they were forced to seek shelter from a hailstorm earlier in the afternoon. Among those enjoying the races were Coleen Rooney, wearing a pale yellow Roland Mouret dress, and her husband Wayne.

Jockey Paul Townend on I Am Maximus (C) take the last fence ahead of their victory. Picture: Getty

Jockey by Paul Townend celebrates. Picture: Alamy

I Am Maximus ridden by Paul Townend. Picture: Alamy

'Superstar' I Am Maximus became the first horse since Red Rum to regain his crown in the Randox Grand National. Mullins, who joins Red Rum’s trainer Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell as a four-time National-winning handler, said: “It was a good call from JP, I’d been going down the Gold Cup route with him, but he said to stay in Aintree with him as he felt he was well handicapped. Paul just executed it so well. “It is (hard to win off top-weight), but maybe the modern-day National is changing and we’re looking at it a bit differently. “It’s the race we aspire (to win). It’s the race you want to win and be a part of – just to have a runner is a tremendous sensation. “He is just a superstar – nothing fazes him. He comes out, does what he has to do and wins Nationals.”

Runners and riders set off towards the first fence. Picture: Alamy

Paul Townend celebrates. Picture: Getty

TOKEN LOVE (FR) is ridden by Alistair Rawlinson and trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero during Race 3. Picture: Getty

“We’ll come back and win it next year” – that was the message from Josh Guerriero after watching Iroko finish placed in the Randox Grand National for the second successive year. Guerriero, who trains in partnership with Oliver Greenall in Cheshire, was understandably frustrated in the immediate aftermath having come so close yet again with JP McManus’ eight-year-old. However, when taking stock, he was very proud of his charge, who bettered last year’s fourth place by beating all bar the two-and-a-half-length winner I Am Maximus. Guerriero said: “All credit to I Am Maximus, we probably finished the same distance behind him last year. He was just a better horse on the day. “Iroko will be back, I Am Maximus is an older horse than us, we’re only eight and we still think he can win it one day. “He scoped dirty after Cheltenham and after we worked him hard last week and he scoped clear, we were pretty confident he’d run a big race. He’s done everything right. “He jumped amazing, he was just beaten by a horse who is the first since Red Rum to reclaim it, he’s an amazing horse. “We couldn’t be anything but happy. I was trying not to get excited, turning in I started to, but I Am Maximus was just in front of us and that is how it stayed. “We’ll come back and win in next year, he’ll have even more experience and he didn’t have the greatest prep this time with what happened at Cheltenham. We’ll win it soon.”

A race goer watches from the stands. Picture: Alamy

Jockey Paul Townend poses with the trophy. Picture: Getty

'Frustrating' In third was Joseph O’Brien’s Jordans, who was over five lengths clear jumping the second-last but those early exertions took their toll. O’Brien will have to wait to add the National to his King George, Melbourne Cup and countless other big races on his CV. He said: “I was very worried that he got to the front as easy as he did when he did, because it was a long way from home. “I was very proud of his run. He nearly got brought down so he lost his position. “It’s a big thrill to run well in the Grand National, it’s frustrating to get so close, but I’m proud of his run.” Ben Jones was the man on board and said: “I had a great spin. I nearly got brought down early on, but it probably happened at the right time of the race as I took my time and let him warm up. “When he jumped the last down the far side he just lit up and took me to the front. He jumped unbelievably. “The loose horses probably didn’t help me coming around the elbow, but he’s run a blinder. “I wasn’t trying to think about winning and then when we jumped the last I was thinking at least he’d run well, but then when I saw Paul (Townend) coming I thought ‘no way’. But I’m sure he’ll be back next year. He was magical.”

Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day One. Picture: Getty

Jockey Paul Townend kisses the trophy. Picture: Getty