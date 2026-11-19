The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster video game series was unlocked for UK users at midnight on Thursday – ending an agonising 13-year wait since the franchise’s previous instalment.

By Flaminia Luck

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is finally live in the UK, with almost three million Britons expected to call in sick or take time off work to play the highly anticipated new game.

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The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster video game series was unlocked for UK users at midnight on Thursday – ending an agonising 13-year wait since the franchise’s previous instalment. Eager players were quick to share their opinions on social media, with the game overwhelmingly lauded for its graphics and gameplay. GTA VI debuted with a score of 99 on review aggregator website Metacritic – equalling 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game of all time. US rapper Travis Scott was one of the first celebrities to mark the game’s release, writing on X: “Congrats to the all the developers who put the heart blood and sweat into this game. F***ing love you.” Some 2.8 million UK adults are set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month. Many of them are expected to call in sick to work, while others booked the day off as annual leave.

There were some technological concerns in the hours leading up to the game’s release, with the official PlayStation Network status website on Wednesday acknowledging some players were unable to access online features. A statement on the website read: “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.” Those issues appeared to be cleared up by midnight, with PlayStation declaring all of its services were “up and running” in the hours after the game went live. Broadband firms have geared up for the significant demand expected to come with the release, with pre-loads of the game alone breaking records in the UK. BT and EE called the upcoming launch an “unprecedented gaming download event” because of the size of the game and the number of people expected to play. The pre-download drove the second-highest broadband traffic peak ever on BT’s networks, only beaten by Arsenal v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in May, and Virgin Media O2 saw its highest-ever daily data volume last Tuesday. While the exact number of people who have pre-ordered GTA VI is not known, Sony said it is the most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation Store. Its 2013 precursor, Grand Theft Auto V, remains one of the best-selling video games of all time. In some areas the sheer size of the game is expected to cause problems with downloads. According to speed tests conducted by Uswitch, a price comparison service, the game could take more than two days to download in Caistor, Lincolnshire. The median speed recorded across more than 825,000 speed tests in the UK, suggested a download time of just over six-and-a-half hours.

Merchandise for the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI is on display at a PlayStation store in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Schools have urged pupils not to use the release of the game – which carries an age rating of 18 – as an excuse to skip lessons. Some are even entering pupils who do turn up into prize draws for vouchers, in a bid to boost attendance. Ninestiles, An Academy in Birmingham said pupils who attend every day this week will be entered into a draw to win vouchers. The tactic is also being deployed by St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, which said pupils who attend school on Thursday will be entered into a one-off prize draw to win a £65 Amazon voucher. Sales of gaming consoles and accessories surged in the run-up to launch day. Department store chain John Lewis said it had seen a 62% year-on-year increase in sales of gaming consoles and accessories, while retailer Currys reported a 149% increase in PlayStation 5 consoles alone.

People attend a pre-launch party of Grand Theft Auto VI in Miami, Florida. Picture: MARCO BELLO/Getty