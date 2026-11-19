"It is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep," said 33-year-old Asif Mir

People play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) at Bamboo Gaming Center & Bar in Bangkok on November 19, 2026, on the day of the highly anticipated video game's release. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, Grand Theft Auto VI rolled out across the globe on Thursday, gaining rapturous early reviews for the most anticipated video game release in history.

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The game, which could bring in billions of dollars for its developer, Take-Two Interactive studio Rockstar Games, raced to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99, a mark matched by only one other title, Nintendo's 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The rollout began as the clock struck midnight in New Zealand and moved across time zones from Tokyo to Miami, prompting launch parties, posts from world leaders and even some companies giving staff the day off to play. "It is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep," said 33-year-old Asif Mir as he started to play and livestream just after midnight in Sydney. Read more: GTA VI is the Christmas gift Britain’s NEETs didn’t need Read more: GTA VI reviewed: After a 13-year-wait, it lives up to the hype

In London, gamers counted down to the release at parties across the city. "Today has been a day that I have waited for my whole life," said 20-year-old influencer Archie Whitby. "To be living it, it feels almost dystopian. It doesn't feel real." Miami, the inspiration for the game's fictional Vice City setting, was one of the last places to get in on the action. The city's NBA team, the Miami Heat, celebrated with a Vice City-themed match against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the court and stadium adorned with the game's colours of neon pink and blue. Mia Pazan travelled to Miami for the launch. "I came here, number one, because I love GTA VI. I played literally all the games," she said, adding that as a Latina woman she loved the fact there was a protagonist — co-lead character Lucia Caminos — reflecting her identity.

"I really identify with Lucia a lot," she added. Millions of players have already downloaded the game to their consoles, with many taking time off work — or calling in sick — to play the latest instalment in a franchise that since its 1997 debut has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time. "It's the Star Wars of this generation," said Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business. "It's a synchronised, shared event. So millions of people will all want to be there the first couple of days, the first few weeks of experiencing it as it goes live." Strong initial reviews of the game — available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and ​S consoles — helped push Take-Two Interactive's US shares higher on Wednesday.

The original Grand Theft Auto looks basic by today's standards, with a storyline — stealing cars and carrying out jobs for ​crime syndicates — that angered politicians and parents, even as it delighted fans. But as the series progressed it became increasingly sophisticated, mixing its trademark crime, driving and morally dubious missions with activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirising US culture. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles. The action now moves to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida. Play will switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved — just how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. But much remains to be revealed. GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law," said Olsson. "But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalise those who choose to play that way." Having Lucia as a lead character should help address complaints about a lack of playable female characters in previous iterations of GTA. Women will be an estimated 4 out of 10 GTA VI players in the US, according to a Bain survey. "Since you can do all that brutal stuff like running people over or hitting them, my first thought was that it's mostly for male players," said 30-year-old Tokyo worker Suzana Onoda. "After trying it out, well, I think getting to beat people up is a great stress relief for women as well."

People walk by a subway advertisement for the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI at Hongdae Station in Seoul. Picture: Anadolu/Getty