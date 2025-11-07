A grandmother who was facing execution by firing squad has arrived back in the UK after being repatriated from Bali.

Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death on the Indonesian island in January 2013 for drug trafficking after she was found with cocaine worth an estimated £1.6 million as she arrived.

The 69-year-old, who was originally from Redcar, Teesside, admitted the offences but claimed she was coerced by threats to her son's life.

Images appear to show Sandiford in a wheelchair and covering her face with a jumper outside Heathrow Airport on Friday.