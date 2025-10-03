The toddler was dangerously dehydrated and severely underweight after being abused by his grandparents for weeks

Michael Ives, 48, and his wife Kerry, 46, have been jailed for life. Picture: North Wales Police

By Jacob Paul

A couple have been jailed for life for murdering their two-year-old grandson.

Ethan Ives-Griffiths was subjected to weeks of abuse at the hands of Michael Ives, 48, and his wife Kerry, 46. The toddler was dangerously dehydrated and severely underweight, with visible marks and bruises, when he collapsed with a catastrophic head injury at his grandparents’ home in Flintshire, North Wales, in August 2021. The pair had denied murder, but a trial at Mold Crown Court heard Ethan had been subjected to physical and emotional abuse in his grandparents’ home. Michael and Kerry Ives, of Kingsley Road, Garden City, said “nothing” had happened to the toddler before he fainted as they watched television. A jury convicted them both of murder and of cruelty to a child under 16. Read more: Grandparents found guilty of murdering two-year-old after exposing him to 'casual brutality' Read more: Father jailed for at least 20 years for murdering his premature baby in hospital

Ethan Ives-Griffiths, 2, was murdered by his grandparents. Picture: Family handout

Imposing life sentences, Mr Justice Griffiths told Michael Ives he would serve at least 23 years’ imprisonment before he could apply for parole, while his wife was jailed for a minimum of 17 years. “Ethan Ives-Griffiths was a two-year-old with an independent spirit. His mother and his grandparents hit him, but when they did, he was defiant and even laughed,” the judge said. “Even though he was only a toddler, he was a brave and resilient boy with a strong character. “He already had qualities which in an adult could make for greatness, but the people hitting him didn’t like the little boy standing up for himself. They decided to break him.” Ethan’s mother, Shannon Ives, 28, of Rhes-y-Cae, near Holywell, who had been staying with her son at her parents’ home, was found guilty of causing or allowing his death and of child cruelty.

Handout CCTV image dated 12/8/2021 issued by North Wales Police of Michael Ives (carrying two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths outside the family home in Garden City, Deeside. Picture: PA

She has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The judge said Shannon Ives knew her parents were violent as she had suffered at their hands while growing up. “Shannon knew Ethan was not safe with her parents. She gave evidence that she saw both of them hit Ethan,” he said. “She didn’t tell social services, she covered up what was being done. She was complicit in it. “She knew that Ethan was emaciated, bruised all over his body and had recent injuries on his face. She knew that he was painfully thin, malnourished, and dehydrated. She knew that Michael was violent and was being systematically cruel and physically abusive towards Ethan. “She knew that Ethan could no longer walk or talk as he had walked and talked before. She did not cause his death but she was active in allowing it.” In a victim personal statement, William Griffiths, Ethan’s father, said he would never come to terms with what happened to his son. “I feel angry that he was taken away from me and placed with his grandparents, who then subjected him to cruel behaviour, denying him food or basic comforts, regularly being mean and nasty towards him and excluding and disciplining him for no reason,” he said. “He must have felt so sad and alone and I feel sad that this is what his last few weeks on this earth were like. “No child should be subjected to this behaviour by anyone, let alone people that should have loved and cared for him.” Mr Griffiths said the court case had taken a huge toll on his family, but he hoped to find some comfort in the verdict. He added: “No one should be put through this, it’s any family’s worst nightmare to lose a child and have them taken from you, especially in such tragic circumstances. “Ethan has been a huge loss to our lives and leaves a void that can never be replaced for anyone who met and loved him.”

Mr Justice Griffiths told Michael Ives he would serve at least 23 years’ imprisonment before he could apply for parole. Picture: PA

Jurors were visibly upset at points during the trial, during which CCTV from the family home was played, which showed Michael Ives carrying his grandson by the top of his arm and appearing to punch him after putting him into a car seat. The court heard Ethan had been placed on the child protection register, requiring him to be seen every 10 days, but when his mother last saw her social worker, on August 5, she spoke to him on the doorstep and told him Ethan was having a nap. No one answered the door when social worker Michael Cornish went to visit in the days before Ethan’s death and a scheduled appointment with a health visitor on August 13 was cancelled. Shannon Ives had fled domestic violence from her home in Mold in June that year, the jury was told. Her parents accused her of hitting her son, with Michael Ives telling the jury his daughter was “quick-tempered” and would slap Ethan a couple of times a day. But Shannon Ives told the court her parents were “horrible” and abused her as a child.

Ethan Ives was subjected to weeks of abuse at the hands of Michael Ives, 48, and his wife Kerry, 46. Picture: PA