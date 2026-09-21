Granit Xhaka admits to obtaining fake Covid certificate after confessing he 'harboured a deep mistrust of the vaccine'
Investigations are ongoing into allegations that a Swiss doctor was producing fabricated certificates for the unvaccinated
Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka has lost his place in the Switzerland squad after admitting to possessing a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
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Investigations are ongoing into allegations that a Swiss doctor was producing fabricated certificates for the unvaccinated in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
Xhaka has now admitted that he obtained false paperwork.
The 33-year-old said he would take responsibility for actions he now accepts were incorrect and has been left out of his side’s squad to face Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia in the international break.
Reports suggest legal consequences could follow, with Xhaka confirming he was already dealing with “the relevant authorities”.
"In recent days, there has been much reporting regarding a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally,” he wrote.
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“At the time, I was deeply unsettled and had serious reservations regarding the Covid-19 vaccination.
"I harboured a deep mistrust of the vaccine and was gripped by fear and uncertainty. In that state of emotional turmoil, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of addressing my unresolved questions through the proper channels.
“Today, I clearly see that this was the wrong course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry.
"I accept responsibility for this decision, am facing the process of addressing the situation, and am cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.”
A statement from Swiss FA (SFV) president Peter Knabel followed, reading: “We welcome the fact that Granit is taking this step and facing the issue head-on. At the same time, we mutually concluded that it is in the team’s best interest to proceed with this camp without him.
“Our priority now is to bring calm to the situation and focus entirely on the team and the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. Once this international break concludes, we will reassess the situation with Granit and discuss the next steps.”
Xhaka has won a record 152 caps for his country and has featured six times for the Black Cats this term, including Sunday’s 5-3 defeat to Manchester City.