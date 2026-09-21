Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka has lost his place in the Switzerland squad after admitting to possessing a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Investigations are ongoing into allegations that a Swiss doctor was producing fabricated certificates for the unvaccinated in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xhaka has now admitted that he obtained false paperwork.

The 33-year-old said he would take responsibility for actions he now accepts were incorrect and has been left out of his side’s squad to face Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia in the international break.

Reports suggest legal consequences could follow, with Xhaka confirming he was already dealing with “the relevant authorities”.

"In recent days, there has been much reporting regarding a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally,” he wrote.

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