Man, 22, charged with driving and drug offences after three cyclists hit by car in Kent, killing two
Aaron Turner, 22, will appear in court on Wednesday following the crash on Sunday in Gravesend
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drug possession after a car hit three cyclists in Kent, killing two.
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Aaron Turner, 22, will appear in court on Wednesday following the crash on Sunday in Gravesend in which a man in his 60s and woman in her 50s were killed, Kent Police said.
A third rider was taken to hospital for injuries said to be minor following the collision on Sole Street at around 7.47am.
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Turner, of Hermitage Road, Higham, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and possession of a class C drug.
He will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 19-year-old woman who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.