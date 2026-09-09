A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drug possession after a car hit three cyclists in Kent, killing two.

Aaron Turner, 22, will appear in court on Wednesday following the crash on Sunday in Gravesend in which a man in his 60s and woman in her 50s were killed, Kent Police said.

A third rider was taken to hospital for injuries said to be minor following the collision on Sole Street at around 7.47am.

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