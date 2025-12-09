Brits will be 'proud' of our railways after renewal, Transport Secretary claims
The Government plans to bring train services under public ownership to improve railways
Great British Railways (GBR) will be focused on building a system passengers can rely on and "be proud of", the Transport Secretary said as she set out the next steps to nationalisation.
Heidi Alexander said the UK's railways are "in desperate need of renewal", with the current trend of cancelled services and cramped carriages.
The Railways Bill forms part of the Government's plan to bring train services under public ownership, as set out in its manifesto.
MPs backed it at second reading by 329 votes to 173, majority 156.
Building on the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024, the legislation will enable the creation of the new publicly-owned body Great British Railways.
GBR will be responsible for railway infrastructure, including tracks, bridges, tunnels and stations.
Its branding, which is inspired by the Union flag with its red, white and blue theme, was unveiled on Tuesday.
The Tories have claimed ideology is at the "core" of the legislation and accused the Secretary of State of attempting to "paint over the cracks of a rusting hulk of a Bill".
A passenger watchdog will also be introduced to "set tough standards, independently monitor passengers' experience, investigate persistent issues and relentlessly push for a more accessible railway", Ms Alexander said.
Opening the second reading debate, she said: "Every cancelled service, every cramped carriage, every dodgy Wi-Fi connection not only reflects a railway that has been beset by years of dysfunction, but also it represents a transport network, an economy, indeed, a whole country in desperate need of renewal.
"Today, we kick-start the biggest shake-up of our railways in a generation. This landmark Bill means Britain will finally have a railway owned by the public, for the public.
"One that puts passengers first, that seizes the opportunities of freight, that offers a better deal for taxpayers, and, above all, a railway that is greater than the sum of its parts."
Ms Alexander continued: "Under our new legislation, we will have a laser-like focus on building a railway that the public can rely on and a railway that the public can be proud of."
Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said: "In keeping with the worst traditions of the 1970s, her Bill has a return to state control throughout it, not growth in passenger numbers that would reduce taxpayer subsidy otherwise."
He added: "(Ms Alexander) claims the new branding isn't just a paint job. Well, what on earth is it?
"We on these benches know the answer to that, she is trying to paint over the cracks of a rusting hulk of a Bill.
"A Bill that picks the pockets of every other single DFT (Department for Transport) budget.
"Whether it comes to our roads or bus users, whether it comes to air passengers and air travel, when it comes to active travel, all will be hit with cuts, and all will also be hit with higher taxes, so that she and her civil servants can play with trains in the Department of Transport."