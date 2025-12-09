The Government plans to bring train services under public ownership to improve railways

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, at London Bridge station to unveil the new livery and branding for Great British Railways (GBR). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Great British Railways (GBR) will be focused on building a system passengers can rely on and "be proud of", the Transport Secretary said as she set out the next steps to nationalisation.

Heidi Alexander said the UK's railways are "in desperate need of renewal", with the current trend of cancelled services and cramped carriages. The Railways Bill forms part of the Government's plan to bring train services under public ownership, as set out in its manifesto. MPs backed it at second reading by 329 votes to 173, majority 156. Building on the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024, the legislation will enable the creation of the new publicly-owned body Great British Railways. Read More: ‘Keep trying!’ King Charles teases Sir Jeremy Hunt as ex-Chancellor reveals he’s writing book to ‘Make Britain Great Again’ Read More: SEN reforms 'will save money' and end postcode lottery of kids having to travel hours to school, minister tells LBC

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander holds a model train decorated with the Great British Railways livery. Picture: Alamy

GBR will be responsible for railway infrastructure, including tracks, bridges, tunnels and stations. Its branding, which is inspired by the Union flag with its red, white and blue theme, was unveiled on Tuesday. The Tories have claimed ideology is at the "core" of the legislation and accused the Secretary of State of attempting to "paint over the cracks of a rusting hulk of a Bill". A passenger watchdog will also be introduced to "set tough standards, independently monitor passengers' experience, investigate persistent issues and relentlessly push for a more accessible railway", Ms Alexander said. Opening the second reading debate, she said: "Every cancelled service, every cramped carriage, every dodgy Wi-Fi connection not only reflects a railway that has been beset by years of dysfunction, but also it represents a transport network, an economy, indeed, a whole country in desperate need of renewal.

Lowe Smith, 3, from East Dulwich, views a model train decorated with the Great British Railways livery at London Bridge station. Picture: Alamy