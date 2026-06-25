The government has launched a £300m scheme to give families cheaper days and meals out this summer as well as give free bus travel for children in England.

Great British Summer Savings, which began on Thursday, will reduce VAT from 20% to 5% on family-friendly activities and meals, if businesses opt-in.

Writing for LBC, Sir Keir Starmer said that family time over the summer is important and should be cherished, but added that the scheme can also boost footfall.

"When I think about the summer holidays, I think about the Lake District — where I went as a child and later made memories with my own family," the prime minister said.

"I know how precious that time is, yet too many parents feel they have to hold back because the cost of living is still squeezing budgets."

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