The best deals and savings for families in summer tax cut
From cheap cinema tickets to see Toy Story 5 to a huge discount for Legoland, there are big savings to be had as part of government's tax cut
The government has launched a £300m scheme to give families cheaper days and meals out this summer as well as give free bus travel for children in England.
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Great British Summer Savings, which began on Thursday, will reduce VAT from 20% to 5% on family-friendly activities and meals, if businesses opt-in.
Writing for LBC, Sir Keir Starmer said that family time over the summer is important and should be cherished, but added that the scheme can also boost footfall.
"When I think about the summer holidays, I think about the Lake District — where I went as a child and later made memories with my own family," the prime minister said.
"I know how precious that time is, yet too many parents feel they have to hold back because the cost of living is still squeezing budgets."
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What is included as part of Great British Summer Savings discounts?
Some of the most noteworthy deals include:
Attractions
- Peppa Pig World: Entry to Boris Johnson's favourite attraction is £41 per person - with those under 1m high getting entry for free,
- Alton Towers: Advance tickets now £29.75, down from £34,
- Legoland: Advance tickets now £29.75, down from £34,
- Longleat Safari Park: Families of four can save £17.50 at the zoo to pay £122.30,
- Odeon: Two adults and two children can see a film for £28.50, reduced from £32,
- Hever Castle: Entry to the Kent attraction is 15% cheaper for families, costing £58.50 for a family of four to see the house and gardens.
Meals
- Children's meals: The bill price will have an average saving of £1.50,
- Nando's: The Nandino meal price will fall from £6.95 to £6.08,
- Wetherspoon's: The children's meal at the pub chain will fall from £5.75 meal drops to £5.03,
- McDonald's: A Happy Meal is yours for £2.99
Not every attraction or restaurant is participating and it is best to check before venturing out.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Whether it is a fun day out, a family meal or taking advantage of the thousands of amazing attractions across the UK, Great British Summer Savings will support families with the little treats in life while boosting business across the UK."
What to look out for?
LBC Consumer Hour presenter Dean Dunham warned that not everything with a Summer Savings sticker will necessitate a discount.
He said: "This isn't a discount you're guaranteed; it's a discount you may have to go looking for.
"Watch the boundaries, too, because they're fiddly.
"The cut might apply to a genuine children's menu eaten on the premises, but not to takeaways, not to a smaller portion adult dish dressed up as a kids' meal, not to anything served with an alcoholic drink, and not to car parking, memberships or season tickets.
"Plenty of room for honest confusion and room for the odd unscrupulous operator to quietly keep the relief.
"It's a warm-sounding gesture. Just don't assume the warmth reaches your wallet. Check the price, keep the receipt, and ask the question."