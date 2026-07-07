I've also lived in the UK for many years. And in that time I've come to understand that the Anglo world thinks we're a flat little country where little happens.

You think we're as obsessed with our waffles, super strong beers and rich chocolates - all of which is true - as we are with bureaucratic red tape - again, this is true. And for some reason our national hero is a comic book character with pointy hair who spends his days with a drunken bearded sailor and a little white dog.

None of this bothers us because we know our beer is better than everybody else's beer - and what's wrong with wanting to spend your days eating rich food and drinking great beer?

This may seem silly and absurd; this is the country of Magritte after all. But Belgium is also a country that is aware of its limits. It knows its size, it understands that there are rules to be played by and that when you play by those rules you create greater opportunity for everyone else involved in the game.

So, when Donald Trump stepped in ahead of the Belgium USA match and asked FIFA to look at Folarin Balogun's red card suspension - and then lift it, a line was crossed. A line that made every Belgian put down their chocolates and beer and stand up.

It was not only the Belgians who stood up, of course. Trump unified the mood across Europe and beyond. Until that moment, it had been a brilliant World Cup, showing the best of countries and supporters. American friends have been sending me photos and videos of themselves wearing the Belgian away kit. I've seen countless videos of supporters from different nations consoling each other when their side has been knocked out.

It's been a glorious reminder that when you scratch beneath the surface, we're all human beings just looking for a fair chance and a desire to show people what we can do. It's been a real showcase of the very best of football and what the game can be.

So, when corruption and interference attempt to insert their hand into this beautiful moment, that is a line too far for Belgians. A fact that was on full display during the match, when our until-then lacklustre Belgian side charged onto the pitch, energised to act not just on behalf of Belgium but for the entire world of football.

It is a great day to be Belgian today. But on a day like today, everyone is Belgian… and I promise you'll like our beer and chocolate more.

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Charles Ubaghs is Director of Digital Content & Managing Editor of Global Player at Global.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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