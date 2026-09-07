A 102-year-old with dementia who died after he was allegedly assaulted in his local pub “deteriorated” after suffering a fractured hip, an inquest opening has heard.

Mr Ormerod is understood to have been visiting the Crow’s Nest for a drink when he went onto a stage in the venue to complain about the volume of the music.

Philip Ormerod, a great-grandfather from Cwmbran, South Wales, died in hospital on August 12 following an incident at the Crow’s Nest pub in the town on August 1.

Read More: Pictured: Dementia-sufferer, 102, who died after being 'pushed off stage' at pub after asking band to turn music down

An inquest opening at Gwent Coroner’s Court on Monday heard the 102-year-old “sustained a fall” at the pub “following an allegation that he was pushed”.

Senior coroner Caroline Saunders said the 102-year-old was taken to hospital with a fractured hip.

Despite medical treatment, his condition “deteriorated” and he was pronounced dead on August 12, the short hearing heard.

The coroner said Mr Ormerod, who was born in 1923, previously worked as a design engineer.

Following his death, he was identified by his son, Robert.

A provisional date for an inquest into Mr Ormerod’s death was set in May next year.

Gwent Police previously said a 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault following the incident.

He remains on bail.

The coroner said: “The inquest will be formally suspended until those criminal investigations have been concluded.”

Robert Ormerod previously said he wanted justice for his father, who he described as a popular character who young people would buy beer for when he visited the bar.

Robert said previously: “He wasn’t going to live forever but it’s not a nice way, obviously in pain.

“We want to see justice, of course.

“It has obviously made it difficult.

“It would’ve been nice if he’d gone quietly in his sleep.

“He was in hospital, suffering, for a week-and-a-half. It’s not nice.”