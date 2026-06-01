Because of the location of her tumour, as well as her frailty, Mrs Iveson was originally told “nothing could be done” when she was diagnosed in late 2025

Great-grandmother Brenda Iveson, from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, who was thought to have inoperable cancer has become the first person in the UK to receive treatment using a novel technique. Picture: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

By Georgia Rowe

A great-grandmother thought to have inoperable cancer has become the first person in the UK to receive treatment using a novel technique.

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Brenda Iveson, from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, was told that usual cancer treatments would not work for the six-centimetre tumour in her liver. But medics at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust offered the 92-year-old a minimally invasive procedure. She was given robotic-guided electrochemotherapy – a treatment that combines a small dose of chemotherapy with targeted electrical pulses. Surgeons used robotic needle guidance to precisely place needles around the tumour to help direct the treatment in a pioneering move that has never been performed in the UK before. Now Mrs Iveson’s tumour has shrunk by around 80%. Read more: Social media restrictions for under 16s should extend to video games, says children’s commissioner Read more: Cancer jab shown to eradicate whole tumours in patients in promising new trial

The King marked the 300th anniversary of Guy's Hospital on a visit to the hospitals' cancer centre earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Because of the location of her tumour, as well as her frailty, Mrs Iveson was told “nothing could be done” when she was diagnosed in late 2025. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy were all deemed unsuitable. But when Professor Tze Min Wah, research and innovation lead for the interventional oncology programme at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and professor of interventional radiology at the University of Leeds, saw Mrs Iveson’s case, she realised that the pioneering treatment could offer hope to Mrs Iveson and her family. Clinicians used robotic needle guidance to precisely place needles around the tumour. The technology helps improve the accuracy of the electrochemotherapy, particularly for tumours in complex or hard-to-reach areas. The treatment was carried out under general anaesthetic and does not use heat, which means it can safely treat tumours located close to vital structures such as blood vessels and bile ducts. It is the first time this treatment has been delivered alongside the robotic guidance in a liver in the UK, Leeds Teaching Hospitals said.

It is the first time this treatment has been delivered alongside the robotic guidance in a liver in the UK, Leeds Teaching Hospitals said. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Iveson said: “I had been told there was nothing that could be done. “So to be offered this treatment gave me real hope. “I’m so glad I went ahead — it wasn’t painful or debilitating, and I feel very well.” Professor Wah said: “This treatment allowed us to offer an option where there would otherwise have been none. “The addition of robotic guidance improves precision and opens up new possibilities, particularly for patients with tumours in difficult locations or who are not suitable for other treatments.” She told the Press Association: “Introducing robotic guidance really helped with this particular case, the needles provided more accurate placement and made the treatment times shorter – she is the UK first for the robotic guidance to insert the electrode chemotherapy needles into the tumour for treatment. “She is doing well and she is very grateful that she has had this treatment because otherwise she did not have any other options.”

The study is assessing the safety and efficacy of the treatment for patients with liver cancer. Picture: Alamy