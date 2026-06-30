Rita Seymour denies any other incidents took place despite the nationwide ban which also extends to sister company Argos

Rita Seymour claimed she had done nothing wrong after being banned from all Sainsbury's stores. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A great-grandmother has described feeling like a criminal after receiving a lifetime ban from Sainsbury's following an "altercation" with a member of staff.

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Rita Seymour, 79, said she was accused of being "rude" while attempting to purchase a Euromillions Lottery ticket which prompted a worker then started "shouting" at her. She claims the staff member then accused of her of stealing her shopping before ushering her out of her local store in Hook, Hampshire. Mrs Seymour, who has lived in the town for over 30 years, said she was no longer allowed inside, where she had shopped once a week. Read more: Drone-building blitz as Starmer pledges £5bn for flying robots in defence plan hit by delay and resignations Read more: Resident doctors in England vote to accept Government pay deal

The pensioner was told the ban extends to all stores. Picture: Alamy

She was also informed the ban applies nationwide due to "inappropriate" behaviour during "a number of incidents over time." However, the pensioner denies that any other incidents occurred. Retired customer services worker Mrs Seymour said: "It's really upset me, I’ve done nothing wrong. "It’s a horrible thing to feel inside, I can't go in there anymore. It's like being a criminal." Recalling the incident, she said she paid for her shop before heading to the small items counter to buy a Euromillions Lottery ticket. The grandmother of four, who also has two great-grandchildren, said she asked the staff member several times for her lottery tickets but received no response.

She then said she heard the worker talking on her headset saying "this customer is being rude to me". She added that store managers then began "shouting" and "flailing their arms'" before attempting to activate a body-worn camera, which Rita admits she pushed out of the woman's hand. Mrs Seymour added: "I am not the guilty party, I wasn't nasty to her. I’m [nearly] 80 years of age, "I wouldn’t start trouble with anybody. I’ve been in customer service all my life and I’ve never been spoken to like this." She said that the staff asked her if she had "pinched’" her shopping, but she showed the receipt before being ushered out of the store. When she returned the next day, she said she was issued a letter which read: "The invitation to enter and shop at all Sainsbury’s or Argos stores, including any adjoining land, petrol stations or car parks owned by them, is permanently withdrawn." She added: "I have been so dumbfounded. I was shaking when I left there.