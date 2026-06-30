Great-grandmother left feeling 'like a criminal' after Sainsbury’s ban her for life over 'series of incidents'
Rita Seymour denies any other incidents took place despite the nationwide ban which also extends to sister company Argos
A great-grandmother has described feeling like a criminal after receiving a lifetime ban from Sainsbury's following an "altercation" with a member of staff.
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Rita Seymour, 79, said she was accused of being "rude" while attempting to purchase a Euromillions Lottery ticket which prompted a worker then started "shouting" at her.
She claims the staff member then accused of her of stealing her shopping before ushering her out of her local store in Hook, Hampshire.
Mrs Seymour, who has lived in the town for over 30 years, said she was no longer allowed inside, where she had shopped once a week.
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She was also informed the ban applies nationwide due to "inappropriate" behaviour during "a number of incidents over time."
However, the pensioner denies that any other incidents occurred.
Retired customer services worker Mrs Seymour said: "It's really upset me, I’ve done nothing wrong.
"It’s a horrible thing to feel inside, I can't go in there anymore. It's like being a criminal."
Recalling the incident, she said she paid for her shop before heading to the small items counter to buy a Euromillions Lottery ticket.
The grandmother of four, who also has two great-grandchildren, said she asked the staff member several times for her lottery tickets but received no response.
She then said she heard the worker talking on her headset saying "this customer is being rude to me".
She added that store managers then began "shouting" and "flailing their arms'" before attempting to activate a body-worn camera, which Rita admits she pushed out of the woman's hand.
Mrs Seymour added: "I am not the guilty party, I wasn't nasty to her. I’m [nearly] 80 years of age,
"I wouldn’t start trouble with anybody. I’ve been in customer service all my life and I’ve never been spoken to like this."
She said that the staff asked her if she had "pinched’" her shopping, but she showed the receipt before being ushered out of the store.
When she returned the next day, she said she was issued a letter which read: "The invitation to enter and shop at all Sainsbury’s or Argos stores, including any adjoining land, petrol stations or car parks owned by them, is permanently withdrawn."
She added: "I have been so dumbfounded. I was shaking when I left there.
"I could have cried. They have knocked my confidence, I felt like hiding away, I didn’t know who to turn to make it right."
Mrs Seymour now faces a 30-minute walk to shop at Tesco instead, whereas Sainsbury's was just eight minutes from her home but says she is determined to contest the ban.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We want everyone to feel welcome when they shop with us and our colleagues work hard to create a positive in store experience.
"We take any form of abusive and inappropriate behaviour seriously, and following a number of incidents over time, a decision was taken to withdraw this individual’s right to shop at our Hook store.
"This action was not taken lightly, but the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and customers always come first."
Mrs Seymour claims she has not been involved in any other incidents at the store.