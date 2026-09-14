Two men aged 25 die taking part in Great North Run, organisers confirm
Both men were aged 25 and from the North East of England and they collapsed at Sunday’s half-marathon event.
Two runners taking part in the Great North Run have died, the event organisers have said.
Listen to this article
Both men were aged 25 and from the North East of England and they collapsed at Sunday’s half-marathon event.
The event organisers said the two runners died despite the “very best efforts” of medical teams.
The cause of death has yet to be ascertained.
The organisers said that no further details will be released out of respect for the men’s families.
The Great Run Company said: “Everyone involved in organising the Great North Run extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the two participants.
“We are continuing to support their families during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew them.”
Some 63,000 runners took part in the 45th staging of the Newcastle to South Shields run, with Andy Burnham becoming the first sitting prime minister to take part.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...