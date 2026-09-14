Two runners taking part in the Great North Run have died, the event organisers have said.

Both men were aged 25 and from the North East of England and they collapsed at Sunday’s half-marathon event.

The event organisers said the two runners died despite the “very best efforts” of medical teams.

The cause of death has yet to be ascertained.

The organisers said that no further details will be released out of respect for the men’s families.