Vivaan Sharma with a frame on his leg. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A 12-year-old boy suffered "nightmares" and will be affected for the rest of his life after a Great Ormond Street doctor carried out a "completely unsuitable" surgery on his leg, his parents have said.

Vivaan Sharma was one of 94 children who were harmed by disgraced surgeon Yaser Jabbar, who conducted a series of botched operations. Vovaan, who was just seven at the time, was born with a shortened and bowed right leg, and his parents, Viresh and Namarata were told his condition would lead to a leg length difference of around 9cm if it was not corrected. But after the surgery was completed, the couple were shocked to discover Jabbar had used a different frame to that commonly used for such procedures. Read more: Hospital apologises to families after NHS surgeon 'harmed up to 100 children' in botched operations Read more: Fifth man arrested over arson attacks on properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

Vivaan was seven-years-old when surgeon Yaser Jabbar decided to carry out leg lengthening surgery on him at Great Ormond Street. Picture: PA

A report published by the hospital published on Thursday revealed that 94 patients suffered harm after being treated by Jabbar. An independent review ahead of the document found Vivaan suffered "moderate harm," and the surgery was "incorrect and unsuitable," as the issue was too complex to resolve in a single procedure. However, Mr Sharma said: "The review has said that Vivaan has suffered moderate harm, and we think that’s nonsense, as it has affected his treatment and independence way beyond six months, which is how they class moderate harm in their review. "These independent experts have never spoken to Vivaan. They’ve not seen what we have seen, him waking up having nightmares about having more operations or needing to have another frame on his leg. "If they had reached out to Vivaan, they would see what he has been through and how he is today. "They wouldn’t have said he was moderately harmed then. Even today, after many operations, he walks with a limp. It impacts his self-confidence."

Yaser Jabbar currently lives abroad and no longer has a licence to practise medicine in the UK. Picture: Supplied

He added: "We’re talking about a boy who has been around hospitals all his life and has been badly let down. "He was just seven when he underwent surgery, which has now been found to have been completely unsuitable, with independent experts finding no justification for why he was subjected to it. "It's appalling. Our boy will be affected for life." Jabbar, who worked on lower limb reconstruction, was employed at the hospital for five years from 2017, and provided care to 789 children during his time there. Under his care, 36 children suffered severe harm. Vivaan has since undergone further corrective surgery under other surgeons at the hospital.

Entrance To Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sharma says the hospital did not act quickly enough to address the errors in his work, and that the family knew "immediately that something was wrong" following the surgery. But their concerns were met by Jabbar who insisted it was "part of the plan," and dismissed concerns with a "level of arrogance." He continued: "I believed his words and dismissed Vivaan’s screams as we were turning the screws on his frame as part of the treatment which had been prescribed. "I was later told by another consultant that he had nerves running across the break, which were being stretched and pulled. "I did my own research too as I was worried about the frame, so I contacted other specialist surgeons in this country and the United States who said that type of frame should not have been used. "The hospital repeatedly denied this. I also remember we were told by one of Mr Jabbar’s colleagues not to worry as he was 'the frame guy' who knew what he was doing, and for us to relax as we were at Great Ormond Street.

Vivaan Sharma will be "affected for life," his parents say. Picture: PA