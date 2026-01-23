Some children suffered severe harm under the care of the surgeon, who worked on lower limb reconstruction

Yaser Jabbar. Picture: Yaser Jabbar.

By Alice Padgett

Families whose children were harmed by a surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) have received a letter of apology ahead of a new report.

GOSH is releasing a report on Thursday into the actions of disgraced orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar, who treated hundreds of children over a period of around five years. It is already known that some children suffered severe harm under the care of the surgeon, who worked on lower limb reconstruction. Mr Jabbar is understood to live abroad and no longer has a licence to practise medicine in the UK. GOSH has written to affected families ahead of the publication of Thursday's report, apologising for what they have been through and suggesting they can contact police if they wish to.

Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police said it would study Thursday's report but had not so far received any criminal allegations. It follows a review of 789 children treated at GOSH as well as three private hospitals - The Portland Hospital; Cromwell Hospital; and St John and St Elizabeth Hospital London - and the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. GOSH chief executive Matthew Shaw said in the letter to families dated January 21: "Firstly, and most importantly, I want to once again offer my personal, sincere apologies to you and your family. "We have had many conversations with patients and families, and we know nothing we can do can make up for the experiences you have had and the impact it has had on you. "I understand that the review process itself may have added further to your distress and I am also sorry for this. "I hope that by sharing our findings with you in a comprehensive way, and by being clear about the actions we have taken, we can begin to rebuild the trust we know has been broken." The letter said the report on Thursday will detail what happened under Mr Jabbar's care and the improvements made by the hospital. The report will "discuss where substandard care was found and provides the total numbers of children and young people who have come to harm", the letter said. The letter added that families could contact the police, saying: "We are working closely with our Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) to keep them informed throughout the patient care reviews, as is standard practice under the Working Together to Safeguard Children guidance. "The LADO works with organisations including children's social care, the police and employers to manage allegations against adults who work with children. "I recognise that you and your family may wish to discuss concerns directly with the police and you can do so via normal routes, including calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station." The letter thanks families for their "honest feedback", and adds: "Please know that we have listened, heard what you have said, and that we will do everything within our power to minimise the risk of something like this happening again." Of the first 37 cases reviewed by independent experts from other UK hospitals, 22 children were found to have come to some degree of harm, including 13 deemed to have come to "severe harm". However, the final number is expected to be higher. A previous Royal College of Surgeons report, commissioned by GOSH and leaked to The Sunday Times, said children had "incorrect" and "unsuitable" surgery. Some of the children affected needed further surgery to correct mistakes that had left them living with chronic pain, deformities and nerve damage. Bunty Stalham was born with a rare bone disease which caused her left tibia to be bowed and short, and with a genetic condition which also causes tumours to grow on her nerves.

Entrance to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. Picture: Alamy