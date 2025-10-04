A rail company has been fined £1million after a woman was killed by a tree branch while she stuck her head out of an open train window.

Bethan Roper, 28, died after hitting her head on an overhanging tree branch whilst leaning out of a Great Western Railway (GWR) train window in 2018.

The train was travelling at around 75mph near Twerton in Bath at the time of the incident.

The line, which runs from London Paddington to Exeter, was using carriages with droplight windows which enabled passengers to use the handle on the outside to open the doors at platforms.

Ms Roper, from Penarth in Wales, worked for the Welsh Refugee Council, chaired the Cardiff West branch of Socialist Party Wales, and was a Unite union convener.

She was returning from a day out Christmas shopping in Bath and was intoxicated when she leant out of the moving train on 1 December, 2018.

GWR have been fined £1million over the incident. It was ordered to pay a further £78,000 in costs after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching health and safety law.

The rail safety watchdog’s chief inspector called Ms Roper’s death “a preventable tragedy”.

Read more: Company fined £600,000 after worker was burned by molten glass and hot water

Read more: The wild west of pedicabs in London Is over, writes Sadiq Khan