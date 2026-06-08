Derk Remmers, from Ghost Diving, said he was more likely to win the lottery than "to meet such an iconic animal underwater".

A volunteer diver has captured the first underwater footage of a Great White Shark in the Mediterranean. Picture: Derk Remmers/Healthy Seas/Ghost Diving/SDSS

By Rebecca Henrys

Divers have captured the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean Sea in his natural habitat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The diving team caught sight of the shark while working to recover abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck located offshore in the Strait of Sicily, an area where so-called 'ghost nets' regularly trap and kill turtles, large fish, and more. It was part of a collaborative project between the Healthy Seas Foundation, Ghost Diving and SDSS (The Society for Documentation of Submerged Sites) and brought together marine conservation, technical diving, scientific collaboration and underwater documentation. Derk Remmers, from Ghost Diving, said he was more likely to win the lottery than "to meet such an iconic animal underwater". Read more: Trump demands Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missiles Read more: Britons face up to 'six-hour waits' at airports due to post-Brexit EU border checks

The diver said: "You spend decades diving wrecks and removing ghost nets, but nothing prepares you for a moment like this. "An offshore underwater shark encounter in the Mediterranean is insane, yet we also went on with our diving plan to remove nets from the wreck, as this moment showed the importance of our work very clearly." Experts have described the encounter as "highly unusual" and "scientifically valuable" but added that further analysis needed to be undertaken before any conclusions could be drawn. Dr. Carlo Cattano, researcher at the Sicily Marine Centre of the Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn., added: "Most of our knowledge on the White Sharks in the Mediterranean Sea comes from records of dead specimens caught by fishing operations. "Observations like this are extremely valuable for improving our understanding of the distribution, habits, and behaviour of this critically endangered species, whose survival is threatened by human activities. "Our research on sharks has, over time, allowed us to identify several key hotspots for threatened species, and this sighting is particularly significant in validating the conservation value of this area."

The shark encounter took place during a high-seas mission to remove ghost nets trapping marine life on an offshore shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia. Picture: Caterina de Seta/SDSS