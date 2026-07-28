A 34-year-old man has denied raping a teenage girl on a Norfolk beach and two counts of sexual assault.

Police have been investigating reports that two girls were raped on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of May 16.

Romanian national Madalin Ilinca appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman aged 16 or over in Great Yarmouth between May 15 and 16.

He is also charged with the assault by penetration of another girl aged 13 or over in Great Yarmouth between May 15 and 16.

Norfolk Police said last month Ilinca was stopped at the port of Dover re-entering the UK and subsequently charged.

The defendant, of Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth, appeared in the dock on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas with the help of a Romanian interpreter.

Read More: Burnham must pass emergency law to stop killers and rapists being released early, Tories say

Read More: Asylum seekers jailed for raping woman on Brighton beach