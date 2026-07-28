Man, 34, denies raping teenage girl on Norfolk beach
A 34-year-old man has denied raping a teenage girl on a Norfolk beach and two counts of sexual assault.
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Police have been investigating reports that two girls were raped on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of May 16.
Romanian national Madalin Ilinca appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman aged 16 or over in Great Yarmouth between May 15 and 16.
He is also charged with the assault by penetration of another girl aged 13 or over in Great Yarmouth between May 15 and 16.
Norfolk Police said last month Ilinca was stopped at the port of Dover re-entering the UK and subsequently charged.
The defendant, of Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth, appeared in the dock on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas with the help of a Romanian interpreter.
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He was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing, and will next appear at the same court on August 25.
Judge Katharine Moore told him: “I’ll remand you in custody until your trial. You can expect an application to be made to extend the custody limit until your trial.”
A provisional trial date was set for December 7 and the trial is expected to last two weeks.
Polish national Dawid Wlach, 35, of Dover Court, Caister-on-Sea, around four miles north of Great Yarmouth, was also charged after the incident at the seaside resort.
He was charged with two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 or over, one count of assault by penetration on a girl aged 13 or over and one count of sexual assault.
Wlach appeared for a first hearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, according to the court.
He did not enter a plea and was released on conditional bail until his next appearance at Norwich Crown Court, also on August 25, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.