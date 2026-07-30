Polls have now closed in Greater Manchester in the by-election to succeed Andy Burnham as the region’s mayor.

The contest, triggered by Mr Burnham’s election to Parliament last month, is by far the largest by-election in British history with more than two million people eligible to vote.

Polling ahead of Thursday’s vote suggested Labour candidate Bev Craig, currently the leader of Manchester City Council, was on course to win by a comfortable margin.

Her main rival is likely to be either Reform UK’s Sian Astley or the Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins.

Other candidates were Phil Eckersley (Conservatives), Richard Kilpatrick (Liberal Democrats), Marlon West (Restore Britain) and Marcus Farmer (Independent).

Mr Burnham himself voted at a polling station in Golborne, near Wigan, late on Thursday, casting his ballot less than an hour before polls closed.

Votes will be counted on Friday, with the winner expected to be announced in the afternoon.

It is the first time a by-election has been necessary to fill a vacancy for one of England’s combined authority mayors.

The cost of the contest is expected run into the millions, with the 2024 mayoral election costing the taxpayer £4.7 million.