Polls close in Greater Manchester by-election to succeed Andy Burnham as region’s mayor
Polls have now closed in Greater Manchester in the by-election to succeed Andy Burnham as the region’s mayor.
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The contest, triggered by Mr Burnham’s election to Parliament last month, is by far the largest by-election in British history with more than two million people eligible to vote.
Polling ahead of Thursday’s vote suggested Labour candidate Bev Craig, currently the leader of Manchester City Council, was on course to win by a comfortable margin.
Her main rival is likely to be either Reform UK’s Sian Astley or the Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins.
Other candidates were Phil Eckersley (Conservatives), Richard Kilpatrick (Liberal Democrats), Marlon West (Restore Britain) and Marcus Farmer (Independent).
Mr Burnham himself voted at a polling station in Golborne, near Wigan, late on Thursday, casting his ballot less than an hour before polls closed.
Votes will be counted on Friday, with the winner expected to be announced in the afternoon.
It is the first time a by-election has been necessary to fill a vacancy for one of England’s combined authority mayors.
The cost of the contest is expected run into the millions, with the 2024 mayoral election costing the taxpayer £4.7 million.
That contest saw Mr Burnham re-elected with 63% of the vote under the “first past the post” system, in which the candidate with the most votes is declared the winner.
He also received the most votes in each of Greater Manchester’s 10 local authority areas.
For Thursday’s by-election, voting changed back to the “supplementary vote” (SV) system used in the mayoral elections in 2017 and 2021.
If any candidate wins more than 50% of the first-choice votes, they are declared the winner.
If no candidate has more than 50% of first-choice votes, all but the top two candidates are eliminated and the count moves to a second round.
The ballot papers of the eliminated candidates are counted again and if there are any second-choice votes for the two remaining candidates, these are added to their first-choice totals.
The candidate with the highest overall total of first and second-choice votes is declared the winner.
In 2021, the last time Manchester was contested under the SV system, Mr Burnham won in the first round with 67% of first preference votes.