The raid has seen 500 fewer burglary victims each month, a quarter-reduction in vehicle crime.

Greater Manchester Police target local neighbourhoods in 'crime-smashing' blitz. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

A crime-smashing neighbourhood policing operation is underway in Brinnington as local teams work to disrupt illegal activity, arrest criminals, and take action where the public wants.

Launched on November 10, the operation is utilising resources from across the force to ensure a broad range of crime is tackled – from drug-dealing to the anti-social behaviour and driving offences. The work come as part of our commitment to delivering a first-rate neighbourhood policing service to the people of Greater Manchester. Since Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson took the helm of GMP in May 2021, there have been 500 fewer burglary victims each month, a quarter-reduction in vehicle crime, and a doubling of arrests to more than 70,000 a year. Every area of GM has neighbourhood tasking teams to proactively tackle crime, neighbourhood crime teams to bring offenders to justice, neighbourhood policing teams to patrol our streets and ensure community safety, and a prevention hub to solve problems and reduce crime. Anyone encountering an issue within their area can expect neighbourhood police officers to take action – whether that's acting on their intelligence to knock through doors or proactively patrol known hotspots.

Greater Manchester Police are targetting local neighbourhoods in 'crime-smashing' blitz - including drug-dealers and anti-social behaviour. Picture: LBC

Any immediate emergency will likewise be rapidly dealt with: our call handlers pick up on average after just four seconds. In the two weeks since our work began in Brinnington, we have already secured fifteen arrests for offences including possession with intent to supply, failing to appear at court, dangerous driving, and weapons offences. Approximately £17,000 in suspected illicit cash has been seized, two kilograms of heroin with a street value of around £200,000, and twelve bladed articles. Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has been taken off the streets, In addition to twelve vehicles, including two e-bikes. The operation, which runs until the end of the month, has seen specialist teams from across GMP take part. From our traffic units to monitor the illegal and unsafe driving to our drone unit being used to track and trace off-road bikes.

Since Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson took the helm of GMP in May 2021, there have been 500 fewer burglary victims each month, a quarter-reduction in vehicle crime, and a doubling of arrests to more than 70,000 a year. Picture: LBC

Our knife crime teams have also deployed for patrols along hotspot areas and transport hubs, while Operation Vulcan has lent its problem-solving expertise to enhance our crime-tackling output. While the work has been numerous in nature and exhaustive in planning, much of the action has been taken directly on the back of the feedback of Brinnington’s residents. Some months ago, we undertook a survey within the community, asking people what more they wanted and where they wanted action to be taken. This operation has done exactly that. Intelligence and engagement drives our work and is the beating heart of neighbourhood policing: all tip-offs will be acted upon and all aids in our policing. Chief Inspector Clare Ryle, from GMP’s Stockport Neighbourhood Team, said: “The work in Brinnington is the definition of what neighbourhood work looks like. Acting decisively on what communities want to disrupt criminality, gather intelligence, and punish those who break the law.

Heroin seized as part of the police operation - as Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson took the helm of GMP in May 2021, there has been a doubling of arrests to more than 70,000 a year. Picture: LBC

“While the intensification runs until the end of the month, it is by no means an end to the action. The work has seen multiple arrests, kilos of dangerous drugs seized, and deadly weapons taken off the streets. “By gathering intelligence through this action, we can continue to put officers and resources where needed and ultimately provide the best policing service for the people of Brinnington. “Additionally, working closely with partners to ensure long-term sustainable solutions can help provide strong foundations for Brinnington for years to come.”

Cllr Dan Oliver, Cabinet Member for Public Protection at Stockport Council, said: "We are committed to making our communities safer alongside Greater Manchester Police. Picture: LBC