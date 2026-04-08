Greece is set to ban under-15s from accessing social media under a new law that's set to come into effect next year.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the ban on Wednesday morning, announcing the legislation would take effect on 1 January 2027.

Taking to TikTok, the PM announced the plans to ban children from accessing social media sites in the short video, revealing: “I am certain that many of you who are younger will be angry with me. If I were your age I might have felt the same."

Adding: “But the addictive design of some apps, the profit model that’s based on your attention – on how long you spend in front of your mobile phone screen – and takes away some of your innocence and freedom, must end at some point.”

It comes as data revealed widespread support for a ban among adults in the country, with around 80 percent supporting the restrictions.

A ban on social media for under-16s has been rejected by MPs.

Read more: Treat online safety like stranger danger and road safety, regulator tells parents

Read more: UK must be more business friendly and not talk itself down, says ex-FT editor