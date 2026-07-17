Sizzle, Laganas, where the incident unfolded. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man convicted of killing a Brit with a single punch has been ordered to be extradited to Greece to serve a 12-year sentence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matt Jeffery, 35, from Somerset, died after being punched outside a nightclub in the resort of Laganas while on a stag do with friends. A fight had broken out inside the Sizzle nightclub between Mr Jeffery’s group and another group they did not know. CCTV later showed Mr Jeffery and his friends leaving the club before being followed outside. Footage recorded on a mobile phone showed Mr Jeffery being confronted by two men. He was punched once, then struck again, with the second blow proving fatal. Read More: Man, 39, charged with spying for Iran Read More: Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter using hairdryer

Nightlife in Laganas, Greece. Picture: Alamy

His head hit the pavement and he was airlifted to hospital on the Greek mainland, where he died five days later. Two men were arrested and charged, but were later allowed to leave the island. Both were convicted in a Greek court in March 2023, although neither was present at the trial. Luke Brownsdon, who was accused of delivering the fatal blow, was found guilty of causing fatal bodily harm with serious intent and sentenced to 12 years in prison. His co-defendant was jailed for 10 years. On Friday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered Brownsdon’s extradition to Greece. He has seven days to appeal the ruling. Brownsdon was arrested by officers from the National Extradition Unit in April 2025 and has since been held in a British prison.