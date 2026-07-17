Man convicted of killing British tourist with one punch ordered to be extradited back to Greece
A man convicted of killing a Brit with a single punch has been ordered to be extradited to Greece to serve a 12-year sentence.
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Matt Jeffery, 35, from Somerset, died after being punched outside a nightclub in the resort of Laganas while on a stag do with friends.
A fight had broken out inside the Sizzle nightclub between Mr Jeffery’s group and another group they did not know.
CCTV later showed Mr Jeffery and his friends leaving the club before being followed outside.
Footage recorded on a mobile phone showed Mr Jeffery being confronted by two men. He was punched once, then struck again, with the second blow proving fatal.
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His head hit the pavement and he was airlifted to hospital on the Greek mainland, where he died five days later.
Two men were arrested and charged, but were later allowed to leave the island. Both were convicted in a Greek court in March 2023, although neither was present at the trial.
Luke Brownsdon, who was accused of delivering the fatal blow, was found guilty of causing fatal bodily harm with serious intent and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
His co-defendant was jailed for 10 years. On Friday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered Brownsdon’s extradition to Greece.
He has seven days to appeal the ruling.
Brownsdon was arrested by officers from the National Extradition Unit in April 2025 and has since been held in a British prison.
At a hearing in June, he challenged the extradition request.
The court heard that when he was first arrested he told Greek police he had “consumed alcohol and couldn't control his actions”.
But Brownsdon argued that he did not have an interpreter during police interviews, was not properly represented during the Greek trial, and did not know when the hearing was taking place.
He told the judge: “I was left in the dark.”
He has since lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence, which is due to be considered in Greece in November.
Brownsdon also argued that extraditing him would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights because of overcrowding in Greek prisons.
An expert told the court that the prison in Patras where he could be sent was operating at 139 per cent capacity.