Two ​people have died after firefighting helicopters ‌collided in Greece as authorities battle to bring raging wildfires under control.

​The mid-air collision took place shortly after midday on Sunday west of ⁠Athens, in the Psatha area.

The fatalities from the deadly crash were a Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer.

A British pilot and another Greek co-ordinator on the second helicopter survived. They both remain in hospital.

Neither of them yet been named or identified.

Footage of the incident, circulated online, shows the moment one helicopter's rotor blades appear to clip the underside of the second firefighting helicopter.

It comes after more than 100 homes were destroyed by wildfires raging out of control, with strong winds fanning flames across Europe.