British pilot among survivors after deadly firefighting helicopter collision in Greece
Footage of the incident shows the moment of impact, as the helicopters tackled wildfires raging close to the Greek capital
Two people have died after firefighting helicopters collided in Greece as authorities battle to bring raging wildfires under control.
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The mid-air collision took place shortly after midday on Sunday west of Athens, in the Psatha area.
The fatalities from the deadly crash were a Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer.
A British pilot and another Greek co-ordinator on the second helicopter survived. They both remain in hospital.
Neither of them yet been named or identified.
Footage of the incident, circulated online, shows the moment one helicopter's rotor blades appear to clip the underside of the second firefighting helicopter.
It comes after more than 100 homes were destroyed by wildfires raging out of control, with strong winds fanning flames across Europe.
WATCH:Two firefighting helicopters collided midair in Greece. https://t.co/6QK4e8zsIa pic.twitter.com/apsbt5edWj— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 2, 2026
Seconds later, flames erupt from the aircraft and the fireball can be seen dropping out of the sky.
The helicopters were part of a larger firefighting operation in the region, transporting water in a bid to tackle wildfires a handful of miles outside the Greek capital.
Images emerging from the region show locals battling flames as Europe continues to be gripped by record-breaking temperatures.
According to the fire service: "Search and rescue teams were immediately mobilised to locate and assist the crews," it said.
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Fire services are currently struggling to contain multiple fires around the greater Athens region, with further blazes on Cephalonia island.
Meanwhile, other areas of Europe are struggling amid soaring temperatures, with firefighters battling an extensive plaze in the Bordeaux region of France.
The rapidly spreading fires were also seen to impact areas of Spain, with hundreds of homes and thousands of hectares destroyed.
It comes as several wildfires swept the UK, with firefighters working through the night, with 10 fire appliances on the scene in Dunwich Heath, Suffolk, to support firefighting operations.