Marissa Laimou, known as Lemos, was found dead in bed in her London flat by her housekeeper on September 11. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

The devastated family of a Greek shipping heiress who died after being bitten by an insect have accused two hospitals of negligence.

The family of Marissa Laimou, 28 are taking legal action against two London hospitals which her family say ultimately turned her away saying "it would have been nothing to keep her one night. They could have monitored her." Marissa began feeling unwell after returning to the UK on September 9 after a summer holiday. She had a temperature of 39C and she took herself to a private hospital in Harley Street. An ambulance was called and she was sent to an NHS hospital. Her family say she was never examined by a doctor and she was discharged a few hours later. She was found dead by her housekeeper on September 11. The 28-year-old has been showing several symptoms including dizziness, itching, a fever and signs of an infection three days prior to her death, according to Greek media. A doctor visited her home and prescribed her paracetamol, but her condition didn't change.

At the time of her death, Ms Laimou was putting on a production of Romeo and Juliet in London with the company she runs. Picture: Social media