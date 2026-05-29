Greek national, 46, charged with 'assisting Iran' over the targeting of a UK-based journalist
The suspect was charged with an offence under the National Security Act after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police
A Greek national has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service believed to be Iran over the targeting of a UK-based journalist.
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Ioannis Aidinidis was charged on Friday after his initial arrest earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
The force says it believes the allegations relate to Tehran and to the targeting of a British-based journalist at Iran International, which is critical of the country's government.
The 46-year-old, who lives in Munich, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.
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He was arrested in the West Sussex area on May 16 by detectives from CTP London, supported by officers from CTP South East.
Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, said: "We know this may cause concern for many people here in the UK, and particularly those working in Persian-language media.
"We continue to work closely with a number of organisations and individuals to provide them with advice and support around their safety and security, and this includes the specific individual and organisation linked to this investigation.
"If anyone has concerns around their safety then they can contact their local police force and further advice and support can be provided.”Police said there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public."