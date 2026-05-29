A Greek national has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service believed to be Iran over the targeting of a UK-based journalist.

Ioannis Aidinidis was charged on Friday after his initial arrest earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The force says it believes the allegations relate to Tehran and to the targeting of ​a British-based journalist at Iran International, which is critical of the country's government.

The 46-year-old, who lives in Munich, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.

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