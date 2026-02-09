Green Day left out the "MAGA agenda," line used in recent performances of American Idiot from their Super Bowl performance, but Donald Trump still came away furious.

In their show before the NFL final, Billie Joe Armstrong sang the traditional line from the 2004 song, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," rather than the doctored lyric.

He had been singing "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda," in recent shows. But the singer took a more cautious approach for the Super Bowl as part of a medley of hits that also included Holiday, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), and Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

Green Day's performance came before kick-off, while Bad Bunny was joined by Lady Gaga for the half-time show, which was performed entirely in Spanish, in a Super Bowl first.

And despite Armstrong's caution, Mr Trump called the event the "worst Super Bowl ever".

He wrote on Truth Social: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."