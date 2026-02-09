Green Day leave 'MAGA Agenda' line out of Super Bowl performance
Billie Joe Armstrong leaves out anti-Trump line which had been used in recent performances
Green Day left out the "MAGA agenda," line used in recent performances of American Idiot from their Super Bowl performance, but Donald Trump still came away furious.
In their show before the NFL final, Billie Joe Armstrong sang the traditional line from the 2004 song, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," rather than the doctored lyric.
He had been singing "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda," in recent shows. But the singer took a more cautious approach for the Super Bowl as part of a medley of hits that also included Holiday, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), and Boulevard of Broken Dreams.
Green Day's performance came before kick-off, while Bad Bunny was joined by Lady Gaga for the half-time show, which was performed entirely in Spanish, in a Super Bowl first.
And despite Armstrong's caution, Mr Trump called the event the "worst Super Bowl ever".
He wrote on Truth Social: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!
"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."
On the field, it was a good night for the Seattle Seahawks, who defeated the New England Patriots to win the NFL's biggest prize. There were also headlines off the pitch as Lewis Hamilton was seen with Kim Kardashian to stir further rumours that the pair are dating.
Punk band Green Day are known for their anti-Trump views but perhaps didn't feel the occasion was right to deliver their anti-Maga agenda.
"From the Bay to the Bowl !!! Opened Super Bowl LX in our own backyard at Levi’s Stadium. That energy was off the charts," a statement read on Instagram.
Despite this, some fans were disappointed that they chose to not make more of a statement.
One wrote: "The one time you don't speak out..."
Another added: "Listen, am I disappointed that we didn't get the opening we were hoping for? A bit. I recognize (sic) that it's not on y'all. I know the NFL probably made y'all stay quiet. I'm not mad at you, I'm mad at them. I love you guys. We know where y'all stand."