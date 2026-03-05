Footage emerged on Saturday of Ali at an anti-war demonstration protesting against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Mothin Ali has criticised Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The deputy leader of the Green Party has criticised Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke after falsely claiming in Parliament that he had been “protesting in support of the ayatollah”.

Tory MP and former cabinet minister Alec Shelbrooke claimed that Ali had been "protesting in support of the ayatollah". Picture: Alamy

In his response, Sir Keir said: “I think we were all shocked by the actions of the deputy leader of the Green Party – although perhaps not surprised, given that party’s recent turn of direction.” The claim was challenged later in the Commons by Green MP Ellie Chowns, who said Shelbrooke had “incorrectly attacked” Mr Ali. She said he “certainly did not” protest in support of Iran’s leadership and had instead attended an anti-war demonstration, adding that Ali is “anti-war and pro-democracy and diplomacy”. Mr Ali also responded on social media, accusing Shelbrooke of making a “defamatory lie”. He wrote: “I am proudly anti-war and anti-racist. “I make no apologies for attending a Stop the War protest. That does not mean I support the Iranian regime. I dare you to repeat your lies outside of Parliament.”

Speaking to Middle East Eye, Mr Ali said Shelbrooke was relying on parliamentary privilege, which protects MPs from defamation claims for statements made in Parliament. The deputy leader said: “He can say what he wants in there and get away with it." Mr Ali also criticised the prime minister, saying: “The PM is just another coward and allied with the Tories. He’s let down the British public and he needs to resign.” He confirmed he attended the Stop the War protest but said he does not support the Iranian government. Some attendees at the demonstration were seen holding pro-Iran signs following a strike on a school that reportedly killed more than 150 children. Green Party leader Zack Polanski later accused Sir Keir of “blatant Islamophobia” and of “smearing a caring man of principle standing up for peace”.

