'They will get me killed': Green deputy leader slams Starmer and Tory MP over smears in parliament
Footage emerged on Saturday of Ali at an anti-war demonstration protesting against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran
The deputy leader of the Green Party has criticised Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke after falsely claiming in Parliament that he had been “protesting in support of the ayatollah”.
Listen to this article
Mothin Ali said the comments, made in the House of Commons on Monday, have resulted in him receiving around 20 death threats.
Threatening messages sent to Ali reportedly included “we know where to find you”, “you have no idea what’s coming” and one that told him to “pack your bags before it’s too late”.
The claims come after footage emerged on social media showing Ali attending an anti-war protest organised by Stop the War Coalition on Saturday, protesting against recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
During Commons proceedings, Shelbrooke said he was “appalled” to see “the deputy leader of the Green Party once again protesting in support of the ayatollah”.
He added that “the hatred and fear that runs through Leeds now, which has been whipped up at times by Councillor Mothin, is a disgrace".
Read more: Green Party deputy leader blasts 'inherently racist’ claims he was supporting Iran's Supreme Leader at London rally
Read more: Starmer says Britain won't join the Iran War. Doesn't he realise we have already?
In his response, Sir Keir said: “I think we were all shocked by the actions of the deputy leader of the Green Party – although perhaps not surprised, given that party’s recent turn of direction.”
The claim was challenged later in the Commons by Green MP Ellie Chowns, who said Shelbrooke had “incorrectly attacked” Mr Ali.
She said he “certainly did not” protest in support of Iran’s leadership and had instead attended an anti-war demonstration, adding that Ali is “anti-war and pro-democracy and diplomacy”.
Mr Ali also responded on social media, accusing Shelbrooke of making a “defamatory lie”.
He wrote: “I am proudly anti-war and anti-racist.
“I make no apologies for attending a Stop the War protest. That does not mean I support the Iranian regime. I dare you to repeat your lies outside of Parliament.”
Your statement today was a defamatory lie @AlecShelbrooke. I am proudly anti-war and anti-racist. I make no apologies for attending a Stop the War protest. That does not mean I support the Iranian regime.— Mothin Ali (@MothinAli) March 2, 2026
I dare you to repeat your lies outside of parliament. https://t.co/qThfcldx9J
Speaking to Middle East Eye, Mr Ali said Shelbrooke was relying on parliamentary privilege, which protects MPs from defamation claims for statements made in Parliament.
The deputy leader said: “He can say what he wants in there and get away with it."
Mr Ali also criticised the prime minister, saying: “The PM is just another coward and allied with the Tories. He’s let down the British public and he needs to resign.”
He confirmed he attended the Stop the War protest but said he does not support the Iranian government.
Some attendees at the demonstration were seen holding pro-Iran signs following a strike on a school that reportedly killed more than 150 children.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski later accused Sir Keir of “blatant Islamophobia” and of “smearing a caring man of principle standing up for peace”.
The blatant Islamophobia that @Keir_Starmer is demonstrating through smearing @MothinAli would be shocking - but it's becoming a pattern.— Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) March 2, 2026
Smearing a caring man of principle for standing up for peace. https://t.co/G8V97QZIRY
Mr Ali said has been a magnet for the far right since his election to Leeds city council in 2024, when he ended his speech with “Allahu Akbar”, meaning “God is great”.
LBC has contacted the Green Party, the Labour Party and the Conservative Party, as well as the individuals involved, for comment.