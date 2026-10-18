I’m 26 years old and have been searching for an environmental job for two years.

Most weeks, I move between my mum’s house, my boyfriend’s place, and friends’ sofas. It is difficult, and hundreds of thousands of young people are in far more precarious situations than I am, without the fallback of family and friends.

I spend most of my time applying for jobs, volunteering, or attempting to upskill to improve my chances of getting a paid role. Applying for jobs has become a full-time job in itself, as a good application takes an entire day, and each ‘entry-level’ role receives hundreds of applicants. I completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Bristol, and went on to complete a master’s degree in environmental biology.

For over a decade, politicians, teachers and parents have told people like me that education would be the route to securing a well-paying job and, eventually, buying homes and starting families. But for hundreds of thousands of us, that promise simply has not materialised.

As young people, we’re constantly told that we’re the problem. We’re told we’re too lazy, too online, too woke. This isn’t true. We’ve grown up in a world where successive governments have failed to invest in our communities and our future. Young people behind or lost in life isn’t an individual failure - it's a political one.

Today, around one million young people are not in education, employment or training. Many more are trapped in insecure work, low-paid jobs or endless temporary contracts. The Milburn interim review in May estimated the NEET crisis to cost the taxpayer £125 billion annually.

This isn't a story about a generation lacking ambition. This is a story about a generation told to prepare for work while the government has failed to create the right training pathways to take, and enough good jobs for us to move into. Alan Milburn himself highlighted this ‘systemic failure’ in his report.

The answer isn't just any jobs. It's good jobs: well-paid, secure jobs in communities that have been left behind. It’s jobs that help our country grow, and protect our future from the biggest threat we face: climate change.

This summer we experienced heatwave after heatwave, watched wildfires tear through communities and saw farmers struggle to produce our food as drought took over. The heat made day-to-day activities hard, and I was scared for the future. For many of us, it was a wake-up call: the climate crisis is here, and it’s going to change how we live.

We need to prepare now. Our homes need insulating and our rivers need cleaning. We need more firefighters and nurses on the front lines, more people working in flood prevention and nature restoration. We need better public transport and we need workers building, running and maintaining renewable energy infrastructure across the country.

There is no shortage of important work that needs doing. And there is no shortage of young people willing to do it.

Burnham has been clear that he wants to tackle youth unemployment. But too often, people position job creation against climate action, as if it’s a choice between them. I believe the opposite is true: creating good jobs, tackling inequality and delivering climate action are not competing priorities. They are one and the same.

The UK’s green economy is worth more than £100bn a year. In his Labour Party Conference speech, our chancellor, John Healey, made it clear that jobs were his priority, pointing to clean energy as one of the industries that can drive that growth. Miatta Fahnbulleh, our energy secretary has announced plans to devolve powers over the Warm Homes Plan to local authorities to speed up delivery, and this programme is expected to support up to 180,000 additional jobs in energy efficiency and clean heating.

If Burnham really wants to offer hope for young people like me, then he must deliver a National Climate and Nature Service: a nationwide programme of well-paid climate- and nature-based training placements for young people across the UK, to help us gain skills and experience to build careers in tackling the climate and nature crisis.

Alan Milburn said recently that change starts with an argument. Well, here is mine: My generation needs jobs. Britain needs climate action. These are not competing priorities, but two sides of the same challenge - and climate jobs are the answer.

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Bethany Lee is an organiser with Green New Deal Rising, a youth movement campaigning for Jobs for Our Future.

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