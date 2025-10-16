Mr Polanski celebrated a recent poll by Find Out Now which suggests the Green Party sits equal with Labour on 15% of the vot

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said he is “talking to Labour MPs about defections” as his party enjoys a membership surge. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said he is “talking to Labour MPs about defections” as his party enjoys a membership surge.

Mr Polanski vowed to "replace" the Labour Government when he took over the Party in September this year. He claims that membership has risen to more than 115,000, up 70% from when he was elected and that he was having conversations with Labour MPs about changing parties.

Mr Polanski has suggested that he is open to work with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new left-wing movement, currently known as Your Party. Picture: Getty

“I talk to Labour MPs all the time,” Mr Polanski told Global's The News Agents, while declining to name any. Pressed further on whether he has been talking to them about jumping ship, he said: “I’m talking to Labour MPs about defections, yes.” He refused to say how many Labour MPs he has been discussing that subject with, saying: “I feel like the indiscretion is there and I’m going to just leave it there.” He has signalled an openness to work with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new left-wing movement, currently known as Your Party. One Labour spokesperson downplayed Mr Polanski and his party's recent growth. They commented “he’s not serious about the serious times we face internationally. He has repeatedly suggested he would back off from Nato – which would leave Britain’s national security exposed at a time when Putin is waging an illegal war in Ukraine. “And he leads a party that’s Green in name only: plastic progressives who oppose green infrastructure, oppose nuclear, and block housebuilding. Only Labour is focused on tackling the everyday challenges faced by working people.”