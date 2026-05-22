A Green Party MP has announced she is going to take time off on medical grounds because she suffering from burnout.

Carla Denyer, 40, has said that following advice from her doctor she will step away for several weeks over the summer.

The Bristol Central MP said she had been suffering with “persistent health issues” over the past few years.

She said in a statement today: “Over the last few years, I have been struggling with persistent health issues, and I have been trying to manage these alongside the long hours and significant responsibility my work entails.

“It has become clear that this is not an effective strategy and that doing so is inhibiting my ability to recover. Having taken advice from my doctor, I will be taking several weeks off in order to try to get back to full health.

“I want to be open about the fact that what I am suffering from is burnout – and the mental and physical symptoms that arise from it. Burnout is a condition that does not tend to get better on its own. If left unmanaged, it can worsen and increase your risk of long-term health problems.”

“I hope that by sharing my own struggles, I can help in some small way to combat the stigma around it and contribute to a more open conversation,” she added.

Ms Denyer has been an MP since 2024.