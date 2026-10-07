Lubna Speitan was described in US court documents as a “close friend” of an al-Qaeda terrorist who plotted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Heathrow Airport

British-Palestinian activist Lubna Speitan seen after the passing of the motion Zionism is Racism. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The Green Party member behind the recent “Zionism is racism” motion has links to an al-Qaeda terrorist serving jail time in the US.

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The Green Party voted for a motion at their conference in Brighton on Sunday, which established as policy that Zionism, the movement to develop and protect a Jewish state in Israel, will be “treated as any other form of racism”. It also supports the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian state in all of its historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital”. It has now emerged that the member behind the motion, Lubna Speitan, was described in US court documents as a “close friend” of an al-Qaeda terrorist who plotted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Heathrow Airport. Read more: Polanski hints people should 'get over themselves' after Greens sparked fury by declaring Zionism is racism Read more: Rabbi blasts ‘incredibly sinister’ move by Green Party after it passed motion declaring 'Zionism is racism'

British-Palestinian activist Lubna Speitan (first on right), Green spokesperson Kieran Andrieu (with beard), Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos (with cap) and Salma Yaqoob (with hijab) speak to the press in Brighton. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

Ms Speitan offered to give evidence in defence of Minh Quang Pham, a UK citizen jailed for 40 years in the US for supporting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in 2011. Pham admitted three counts of terrorist-related activity based on his support for the group, Scotland Yard said at the time, though he denied that he ever intended to carry out his plot or harm anyone. No attack occurred. The former Vietnamese national was first arrested in the UK in June 2012 and was extradited to the US in early 2015. Court documents from 2015 say Ms Speitan was “willing to testify” but that an unspecified medical condition “prevents her from travelling by air”.

However, Pham said she would be willing to testify that he was “a passive individual and never expressed any interest in committing violence or terrorism” and that she would testify “regarding [her] observations of Pham’s cognitive limitations”. Asked by the Telegraph whether she remained friends with Pham, Ms Speitan reportedly said: “Yes, it’s still the case,” adding that she believed he had been “targeted” by “the system”. A Green Party spokesperson said: “Lubna Speitan holds no party positions other than being a member. “The Green Party takes all allegations of this nature seriously. “Where members have expressed views that do not fit in with the party’s values, we have internal processes to investigate.”

The “Zionism is racism” vote came just days before the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, which the Green Party’s leader, Zack Polanski, is running in. Mr Polanski abstained from the vote, having already left the conference to return to campaigning in Sir Keir Starmer’s old constituency. In the wake of the vote, the Wales Green Party’s deputy leader announced his resignation on Tuesday, and said that he had left the party after seven years. In a video published online, Phil Davies said he had been thinking about leaving for “a couple of months”, but that it was “accelerated” by the “Zionism is racism” motion.