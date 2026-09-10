A former councillor for the Green Party has appeared in court after being charged with attacking a member of the public, three police officers and a member of police staff.

Siobhan Harper-Nunes, 66, was arrested on suspicion of assault after police received reports of an incident at the junction of Monument Road and Hagley Road in the city at about 5pm on August 6th.

The councillor appeared in front of magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday and has since been released on unconditional bail.

The hearing was adjourned until September 17th by District Judge Michelle Smith following a request from Harper-Nunes' solicitor Georgina Ellis for CCTV relating to the case to be reviewed.

Read more: 'Flirty' PE teacher guilty of having sex with schoolboy, 16, in her home after exploiting her position and giving him 'vapes in class'

Read more: Kate joins William for surprise Everton stadium visit as royals launch suicide prevention toolkit