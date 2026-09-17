A Birmingham councillor will face trial next year after denying assaults on five people, including three police officers.

Siobhan Harper-Nunes, 66, was arrested on suspicion of assault after police received reports of an incident at the junction of Monument Road and Hagley Road in the city at about 5pm on August 6th.

Harper-Nunes, who was elected a Green Party councillor for Ladywood in the city council’s elections in May, denied the offences during a 15-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In court, the councillor spoke to confirm her name and her address and enter her not guilty pleas to three counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of assault by beating.

She has since been suspended from the Green Party as a result of the assault charges, and is now listed as an independent councillor.

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