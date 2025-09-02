The Green Party of England and Wales has elected Zack Polanski as its new leader after the self-proclaimed 'eco-populist' won the leadership race by a landslide.

The self-proclaimed ‘eco-populist’ also vowed to “take on power and wealth” in the UK.

“And I promise you, nothing will make you feel more inspired, more ready to get out there and more like we can turn our country around than joining the Green Party,” he said.

"If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling in despair, if you’re feeling politically homeless, there is a political home for you.

In his victory speech, the Green Party's London Assembly member and former Deputy Leader promised a “political home” for disillusioned voters.

He said: “We listen to the poorest communities, whether the migrant communities, disabled communities, the trans community, working-class communities, whoever needs us to have their back, we will be there.

“We will be there to amplify their voices, to listen to the most marginalised and minority communities, to speak with them, not for them, and challenge truth to power, to take on power and wealth in this country.”

In a message to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, Mr Polanski said the Green Party was going to “replace you”.

Mr Polanski paid tribute to the Green Party’s MPs, describing himself as standing on the shoulders of giants.

“It’s time to get our MPs some more company and get some more elected MPs in the House of Commons. And this is the Green Party’s time.”

He sent a warning shot to Reform UK, another smaller party making populist waves in Britain.

“People in this country are exhausted. They are tired. They are sick of working long hours and never feeling secure.”

“They see water companies pumping sewage into our waters and charging us extra for the privilege, and they see how broken the old two-party system is.

"And we know this political space has been ripe for charlatans like Nigel Farage and Reform, millionaires who are pretending to serve working-class communities but are actually backed by the same billionaires who are destroying our democracies, our communities and our planet.”

It comes as thousands of new members joined the party during the leadership race, bringing its membership total to 68,500 - the highest it's ever been.

In his leadership campaign, Mr Polanski urged the Greens to be “bold” and pushed what he has described as a mass-membership “eco-populist” movement.

Mr Polanski has indicated the party should also elect a parliamentary leader in Westminster, but it is not clear when or how that role will be filled.

Mr Chowles and Ms Ramsay will resume their roles as MPs of their constituencies, North Herefordshire and Waveney Valley respectively.