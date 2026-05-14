A Camden Council spokesperson confirmed to LBC that Mr Naser "will be resigning".

Muhammad Abu Naser was the Green Party's candidate in Camden. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Riley

Zack Polanski's party has been labelled as embarrassing after it emerged that one of their successful candidates is ineligible to serve as a councillor, with the Green Party saying they are "strengthening our vetting processes".

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Muhammad Abu Naser, the Green Party's successful candidate for the Regent's Park ward on Camden Council faces the embarrassing prospect of being unable to take up his seat, LBC can reveal. He was one of three Green Party candidates elected to the North London council ward, alongside Ruman Jaigirdar, and Victoria Mery - however Mr Naser is ineligible to take up the post as councillor due to his employment as a teacher in a local secondary school. A Camden Council spokesperson confirmed to LBC that Mr Naser "will be resigning". Zack Polanski's Green Party failed to realise this breached local government law before making him their official candidate. Read more: Reform UK councillor who called for Nigerians to be 'melted' to fill potholes suspended days after being elected Read more: Revealed: Newly-elected Reform councillor’s double life as an online porn star

Green Party leader Zack Polanski before the error was revealed. Picture: Alamy

With a Green Party spokesperson telling LBC "we are strengthening our vetting processes for future elections as result of eligibility issues raised over two of our candidates". As a teacher in the one of the borough’s community schools, Muhammad Abu Naser is legally an employee of Camden Council. Under Section 80 of the Local Government Act 1972, teachers cannot become a member of a local authority if they are employed by or their job is confirmed by the same local authority. A Labour activist in the area told LBC that the revelation was "hugely embarrassing". They added: "it's probably a good idea to check your candidates, if they win, can actually serve the public" "We are now facing a by election, which will cost voters money, and was hugely avoidable". The Green Party victory meant three longstanding Labour councillors lost their seats, including the UK's first Bangladeshi and Muslim Mayor Nasim Ali, who has represented the area since 2002, as well as longstanding councillor Heather Johnson who lost her seat after 32 years and former mayor Nadia Shah.

A polling station in Central London as polls open in the UK general election. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy