The Labour defections to the Greens come as the party's membership has surged to more than 180,000, up from some 70,000

The move could spark worries in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's governing party about its prospects at forthcoming elections next May. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Five Labour councillors have defected to the Green Party in what is claimed to be the largest mass move to the party of its kind.

Green leader Zack Polanski welcomed the five councillors, all representing areas in the London borough of Brent, to his party, claiming their move "mirrors what we're hearing across the country". The move could spark worries in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's governing party about its prospects at forthcoming elections next May, as it continues to remain unpopular in opinion polls. The Labour defections to the Greens come as the party's membership has surged to more than 180,000, up from some 70,000 when Mr Polanski was elected leader in September. The five Brent councillors to defect from Labour include a former cabinet member, Harbi Farah, and a former whip, Iman Ahmadi-Moghaddam. Read More: Labour urges Farage to sack Reform candidate over racist 'go home' remarks about David Lammy Read more: Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead as ‘superflu’ cases surge across NHS

Green Party leader Zack Polanski (left)attends a stunt taking aim at Rachel Reeves' wealth tax in November. Picture: Alamy