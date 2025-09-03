The newly elected Green Party leader has told LBC he is willing to "talk to anyone who wants to take the fight to Reform", and would "love" Jeremy Corbyn to join the party.

In his victory speech on Tuesday, Zack Polanksi promised to offer a “political home” for disillusioned voters.

Mr Polanski told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that he will continue to talk to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, who are in the process of launching a new political party, because the country needs change.

He said: "I think the real problems in this country right now are really urgent. We've seen this on the demonising rhetoric, on migrants, on the rolling back of workers' rights, on the cuts to disability benefits.

"So, actually, I've shared lots of platforms and stages with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana and I will continue to do so, but my first focus is to the Green Party."

Mr Polanski added: "I think politics has fundamentally changed. I think we're in a new political moment where actually people want to see politicians working and talking together."

