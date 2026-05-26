The Greens have announced their new candidate in the Makerfield by-election.

Sarah Wakefield, a councillor on Manchester City Council, will stand for the party after its initial candidate withdrew from the race.

On being announced as her party’s candidate, Ms Wakefield said: “I am proud to be representing the Green Party in the Makerfield by-election. It is vital in a democracy that voters are given a choice of who they want to vote for.

“Together we can bring back the hope that politics can create a better life for ourselves and our children. This is what the Green Party represents.

“We showed in Gorton and Denton we can take on and beat Reform, whose backward-looking and divisive politics needs to be challenged head-on with a message that the future can be better and fairer than the failed status quo. Don’t vote in anger, vote in hope."

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