Chris Kennedy was announced as the party's candidate on Thursday morning but withdrew later in the afternoon

Chris Kennedy has withdrawn from the race in Makerfield. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Green Party's candidate for the upcoming Makerfield by-election has withdrawn from the race, just hours after being unveiled.

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Chris Kennedy was announced as the party's representative after 8am on Thursday morning but by 4:45pm it was confirmed he had pulled put for "personal and family reasons". A Green Party spokesperson said: "We wish Chris the best and understand that family has to come first. "As a party, we are re-opening nominations now because we believe people in Makerfield deserve a real choice at this by-election, and the Green Party will be standing to offer exactly that. Read more: Prime Minister confirms he will back 'leadership rival' Andy Burnham in Makerfield by-election Read more: Will Andy Burnham be able to beat Reform in Makerfield? What the data shows

Mr Kennedy said he was proud to have been elected to stand before withdrawing. Picture: Getty

"Across the country, more and more voters are turning away from the old parties and looking for politicians who will genuinely stand up for their communities. "We will also be redoubling our efforts on campaigning to expose the risk of Reform, a party who seeks to divide our communities. "This election has to be about how to make the super-rich pay their fair share, how we tackle the cost-of-living crisis with lower bills and affordable housing, and how we protect our public services and our green spaces. It has to be about offering Makerfield hope over hate." In his unveiling on Thursday morning, Mr Kennedy said he was "proud" to have been elected to stand in the June 18 contest through a ballot of local members after a hustings.

Say hello to Chris Kennedy - Safeguarding Nurse, battle-tested Green Campaigner, Passionate Grassroots Visionary and your Green Party candidate for Makerfield 💚 pic.twitter.com/XIYxElIUnQ — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) May 21, 2026

The children’s safeguarding specialis said: "We want to defend our area against the politics of hate and division and bring people together around a positive vision for the future. "At the same time, we can’t let this election be dominated by a Westminster psychodrama. It must be about protecting what makes Makerfield special. People here are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, and they deserve real support. "Greens will fight for warmer homes, lower bills, and a fairer economy. And we will always stand up for our NHS, properly funded, publicly owned, and there for everyone when they need it." The by-election was sparked after Labour's Josh Simons stood down to allow Andy Burnham a way back into the Commons, something he would need to do in order to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership.

Andy Burnham will stand for Labour after Josh Simons stepped down. Picture: Alamy

The withdrawal comes after it emerged the party was locked into a "very civilised internal debate" about how it could challenge Mr Burnham to the seat. One senior Green told The Guardian: "The debate is what the campaign would look like. There is a world of difference between turning up to the hustings with a bit of leafleting, and what we saw in [the] Gorton and Denton [by-election, which the Green party won]." They added that "throwing everything at it" would be a national-level decision for the party, which covers England and Wales.

The Prime Minister said he will support his leadership rival Andy Burnham in the by-election. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Green Party leader Zack Polanski said: "Chris will be a fantastic candidate and representative for Makerfield. "This election is about who is making the case for lower bills, warmer and more affordable homes, and a greener and fairer economy." Mr Burnham will be running in the by-election on behalf of the Labour Party, and it is widely expected that he will challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership if he is successful. It is expected that it will be a straight shoot-out between Mr Burnham and Reform's Robert Kenyon, who was put forward by his party earlier this week.