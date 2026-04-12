Darren Jones, the Prime Minister’s top aide, Business Secretary Peter Kyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, face losing their seats to the Greens, according to the latest polling.

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Green Party would unseat three cabinet ministers and quadruple the number of seats it holds in Parliament if an election were held today, a new poll has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zack Polanski’s party would secure 22 parliamentary seats in a general election, up from the five it currently holds, the survey of more than 15,000 Brits suggests. It comes after Mr Polanski predicted a "tidal wave of new MPs" after following the historic Gorton and Denton by-election triumph - which saw the Greens' Hannah Spencer clinch the Greater Manchester seat with 14,980 votes to secure the party's first-ever parliamentary by-election win. The poll also revealed that up to sixteen Labour frontbenchers face losing their seats in a concerning sign for Sir Keir Starmer as his popularity continues to plummet. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Defence Secretary John Healey are all at risk of losing their seats to Reform, the MRP poll showed. Darren Jones, the Prime Minister’s top aide, Business Secretary Peter Kyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, face losing their seats to the Greens. Read more: Green Party beat Reform UK to win Kent by-election after councillor jailed Read more: 'Who is Labour representing?': Unite boss warns government at risk of decimation at polls

Nigel Farage's Reform UK emerged as a clear winner in the poll. Picture: Getty

In total, 12 Labour frontbenchers would lose out to Reform, while three would be lost to the Greens and one to an independent. Nigel Farage's Reform emerged as a clear winner, securing 324 seats. This is just shy of a majority. Meanwhile, Labour would win just 101 seats in a staggering drop from its 310 MPs seats following its sweeping 2024 general election victory. The Conservatives would win only 81 seats, down 40 from its dismal result in the last election. The seat-by-seat MRP poll, carried out by More in Common for The Sunday Times, comes less than a month before crucial local elections on May 7.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to perform poorly in the polls. Picture: Getty