The new joint deputy leader of the Green Party says they can challenge Reform UK as well as Labour to win votes.

Mothin Ali was elected this week alongside Rachel Milward to be deputies to leader Zack Polanski.

"Let’s be clear, people are not voting for Reform because they love Reform.

"They’re voting because they’re fed up of the two party system and see a party offering an alternative.

“As long as we can get our message across and offer a real, viable alternative with positivity, then those voters will vote for something positive rather than negative every time. I trust the British public."

In recent weeks we’ve seen protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country the country, including in Leeds where Mr Ali is a serving Councillor.

This summer, he and his family were subjected to racial abuse whilst on holiday in Norfolk.

“We heard people shouting ‘Get out of our country’ and we had beer bottles thrown at us. They were continually hurling racist abuse and then one of them exposed himself to my children,” Mr Ali told LBC.

“This kind of racist vitriol has been created by people at the top peddling hate.

"People like Nigel Farage, Rupert Lowe, Tommy Robinson. They’re creating an environment where this behaviour is becoming normalised.