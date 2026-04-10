Reform UK has lost its first electoral test in Kent after their by-election candidate lost to the Green Party following the jailing of one of its councillors.

The Green Party’s Rob Yates won the seat in Cliftonville, Thanet, with 2,068 votes, making up 39% of the vote, ahead of Marc Rattigan for Reform UK with 1,767 votes, making up 33%.

The race came down to the wire, with both candidates tied at 36% in the polls ahead of voting day, with Labour projected to be out of the running in third.

The by-election was triggered after ex-Reform UK councillor Daniel Taylor, of Ramsgate, Kent, was jailed for 12 months in February after admitting controlling and coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Following the victory, Mr Yates said: “This result shows that across Kent and across the country the Greens are the antidote to Reform.

“Twelve years ago Nigel Farage was parading down Cliftonville high street, and now we have turned it green.

“There is a huge appetite here to live with a politics of hope, empathy and local action, rather than a politics of division.”

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