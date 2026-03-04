Gorton and Denton MP, Hannah Spencer, speaking on the main stage at the 2025 Green Party Autumn Conference in October . Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Green Party supports any investigation into alleged breaches of electoral laws in the Gorton and Denton by-election, one of its peers told Parliament.

The party’s Hannah Spencer won the by-election in February with 40.7% of the vote and a majority of 4,402. However, election observer group Democracy Volunteers warned it had witnessed “concerningly high levels” of family voting, an illegal practice where two voters use one polling booth and potentially direct each other on voting. Reform UK, whose candidate Matt Goodwin came second with 28.7% of the vote, reported this to Greater Manchester Police. Read more: Green Party deputy leader blasts 'inherently racist’ claims he was supporting Iran's Supreme Leader at London rally Read more: New Green Party MP Hannah Spencer sworn in to Parliament after by-election win

Reform leader Nigel Farage has also called for an investigation into breaches of ballot secrecy to be launched by the Electoral Commission, which had directed those who think an offence has been committed to go to police. Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, who is a former Green Party executive chairwoman and deputy mayor of London under Ken Livingstone, said the Green Party supports any investigation. However, she said she is assured by psephologists – specialists who scientifically study, analyse, and forecast elections and voting behaviour – that family voting would not have changed the result. She said: “In the Gorton and Denton by-election, if there were these alleged breaches of electoral laws, any investigation would be supported by the Green Party, obviously. “But it’s quite interesting, in view of the size of the victory of the Green Party over the Reform Party, I am assured by psephologists that there is absolutely no case to be answered that the result could be changed by these alleged breaches of electoral law.”