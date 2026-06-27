Green Party returns Polanski's £1.5k donation over electoral law violation
Despite the donation being flagged in October 2025, Polanski's funds were not returned until 10 June this year - way beyond the mandated 30-day period
The Green Party of England and Wales have been forced to return a donation made by its leader Zack Polanski after electoral law deemed the contribution inadmissible.
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Zack Polanski donated £1,539.45 to the party shortly after he was elected leader in September last year, however was not on the electoral register at the time, rendering his contribution inadmissible.
UK electoral law states parties can only accept money from people on the electoral register, and all impermissible donations must be returned within 30 days.
Despite the donation being flagged in October 2025, Polanski's funds were not returned until 10 June this year, according to official data - way beyond the mandated 30-day period.
Deputy Green Party leader Rachel Millward explained Polanski had not been on the electoral register at the time of the donation due to "security reasons".
She added that the party leader was "in conversation with the police to work out a way of registering anonymously so that he can be protected".
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A Green Party spokesperson said: "This donation was made to the London Green Party. When the issue was brought to the national party's attention the donation was returned."
It is common practice for Green candidates to donate a portion of their salary to the party when elected to the London Assembly.
In a statement, the Electoral Commission said the guidance was clear that impermissible donations should be reported and returned to the donor within 30 days.
"If after the 30-day period they become aware that a donation they have accepted is impermissible, they should act quickly to bring themselves into compliance."
Failure to do so could result in civil sanctions against the party, they added, as "the party and the treasurer may have committed criminal offences".
They added that they were "currently considering this under our regulatory remit" so were unable comment further, but added it was not the subject of an investigation by the Commission.
Chair of the Labour Party, Anna Turley, criticised Mr Polanski over the donation, accusing him of having a “growing track record of thinking the rules don’t apply to him” - a reference to prior claims he hadn't paid council tax, and was "repeatedly misleading the public" over his previous employment, where he lived and whether he voted in local elections.
A Green Party spokesman said the council tax situation was an “unintentional mistake” and Mr Polanski had “immediately taken steps” to settle any outstanding tax.