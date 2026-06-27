Despite the donation being flagged in October 2025, Polanski's funds were not returned until 10 June this year - way beyond the mandated 30-day period

Green Party leader Zack Polanski's donation was found to be impermissible under electoral law as he was not on the electoral register at the time. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Green Party of England and Wales have been forced to return a donation made by its leader Zack Polanski after electoral law deemed the contribution inadmissible.

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Zack Polanski donated £1,539.45 to the party shortly after he was elected leader in September last year, however was not on the electoral register at the time, rendering his contribution inadmissible. UK electoral law states parties can only accept money from people on the electoral register, and all impermissible donations must be returned within 30 days. Despite the donation being flagged in October 2025, Polanski's funds were not returned until 10 June this year, according to official data - way beyond the mandated 30-day period. Deputy Green Party leader Rachel Millward explained Polanski had not been on the electoral register at the time of the donation due to "security reasons". She added that the party leader was "in conversation with the police to work out a way of registering anonymously so that he can be protected". Read more: Conservatives pledge tax break for army reserves in plan to boost numbers Read more: MPs demand transparency over reports Russians hacked Jaguar Land Rover

Deputy Green Party leader Rachel Millward, centre, said that Polanski, left, had not been on the electoral register because of "security reasons". Picture: Alamy