Two officers fired Tasers and the suspect, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and a rucksack, eventually collapsed to the ground

Zack Polanski has been condemned after retweeting criticism of hero police who kicked the Golders Green suspect in the head. Picture: getty

By LBC Staff

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has come under fire after he retweeted a social media post criticising the police officers who took down the Golders Green attacker.

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Mr Polanski reshared a post on X that was critical of the two police officers who took down the 45-year-old after he stabbed two Jewish men in Golders Green on Wednesday. The post said: "So essentially his officers were repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head when he was already incapacitated by taser." Bodycam footage, released by the Metropolitan Police, shows a Somali-born British national holding a knife as he advanced towards police officers. Two officers fired Tasers and the suspect, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and a rucksack, eventually collapsed to the ground. They could be heard urgently shouting “get down on the ground” and “take the Taser”.

Once the suspect was on the ground, one of the officers knelt on top of him, while the other continued to use his Taser and more police surrounded them. The officer, still on his feet, repeatedly yelled “drop the knife”, “drop the f****** knife” while the suspect struggled on the floor. A plain-clothed man, possibly a member of the Jewish community security team, eventually wrenched the knife from the suspect’s hand. A Green Party spokesperson told LBC: "Zack has seen the video like everyone else, and doesn't know the full picture and knows it was a very difficult situation for the authorities, but we do need to understand more about the response." He has been criticised by Conservative and Labour politicians for showing more sympathy with the attacker than with the police officers who were stopping him.

Police investigate the scene with the support of counterterrorism units after two people were injured in a stabbing attack in Golders Green on April 29. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images